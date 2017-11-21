Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Get Your Cameras Ready: It's Oregon Coast King Tides Time Again

Published 11/21/2017 at 7:25 PM PDT - Updated 11/21/2017 at 7:55 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

It's Oregon Coast King Tides Time Again: Get Your Cameras Ready

(Oregon Coast) – The second round of this winter's King Tide Project is now at hand and officials are asking the public to contribute photographs of the year's highest tides. The current focus is on the set of extreme high tides - known as “king tides” - arriving December 3 - 5. (Above: king tide photo in Nehalem, by Gretel Oxwang.)

The first round of the project took place in November; the last series of tides to be photographed will rise January 2 - 4, 2018. Through the King Tide Project, photographers can trace the highest tides of the year, showing how they intersect with man-made objects as well as natural formations, such as roads, seawalls, trails, bridges, or cliffs or wetlands.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere else
In Cannon Beach:
Winter rates, free night offers
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Special prices for spring, free night offers
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
How to get a free night - stormwatch deals
In Lincoln City:
Exclusive listings; spring specials
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
A lot of stunning oceanfront whale watching
In Newport:
Special offers, free nights - stormwatch, spring deals
In Waldport
Low spring rates - stormwatch deals
In Yachats, Florence
Great spring deals; find lodgings not listed anywhere else

Anyone with a camera can participate. At high tide on these days, find a good location, snap photos, and post them online. More information on the project, a link to tide tables, and instructions for posting photos, can be found on the website, http://www.oregonkingtides.net/.

There are a number of events associated with the project that offer background information, instructions, and a chance to team up with other volunteers, offered up in December and January at various locales around the Oregon coast. See the King Tides website, or the CoastWatch site, https://oregonshores.org/coastwatch.

“King Tide photos can be taken anywhere affected by tides, whether on the outer shoreline, in estuaries, or along lower river floodplains,” said CoastWatch director Phillip Johnson. “Photos showing high water in relation to infrastructure (roads, bridges, seawalls, and the like) can be particularly striking, and reveal where flooding problems threaten.”

Even shots of marshes or other habitats being inundated by water, or coastal shorelines subject to flooding and erosion, are useful as well, Johnson said. There are long-term goals to the project where the aim is to document the highest tides that regularly happen in a location, useful for comparative study over many years. Those shutterbugs participating are also urged to return to those spots to take comparison shots at ordinary high tides.

Where to stay for this - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Check the event listings for several opportunities to get together with other King Tide volunteers for an orientation session and guidance on choosing locations. There are King Tide meet-ups December 3 in Cannon Beach, December 4 in Pacific City, and December 5 in Newport (the first two hosted by CoastWatch Volunteer Coordinator Fawn Custer, the third by Meg Reed of the Department of Land Conservation and Development's Coastal Management Program, a partner in organizing the project).

Meanwhile, the Oregon Coast Visitors Association is hosting a King Tide Photo Contest. http://visittheoregoncoast.com/winter-waterways-photo-contest/.

Oregon Coast Lodging







More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science
Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events
Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events
Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides
Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events
Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide
An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends
Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events
Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes for Spectac...
On and off sightings since March and more than usual up around the Columbia River in recent days. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details