More Ice, Floods, High Winds for Oregon, Coast Range, Portland, Beaches

Published 01/16/2017 at 6:23 PM PDT - Published 01/16/2017 at 6:35 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – Things will simply be getting worse before they get better, with the great thaw delayed once again for the inland valley and the Oregon coast range, and a slew of warnings and advisories for heavy winds and flooding for the beaches.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland has issued freezing rain advisories for the Oregon coast range, the entire length of the Willamette Valley and for Portland, all running through 2 p.m. on Tuesday – except for Portland, where the advisory expires at 6 p.m.

High wind warnings have been issued for the Oregon coast range and the beach towns from now through Wednesday at 4 p.m. Winds for the Oregon coast towns are expected at around 35 mph to 45 mph, while beaches and headlands could get gusts up to 70 mph.

Flood watches are in effect for all of northwest Oregon, including Portland, the coast and the passes through at least Wednesday night, as heavy rains coming to those areas will combine with melting snow.

Oregon coast range passes are reportedly particularly bad Monday, and they're expected to get worse before they get better. Freezing rains kick in later tonight there and in Portland, but in the coast range this is expected to switch over to heavy rains and higher temps much earlier than the metro area. The passes should be driveable by 2 p.m. while Portland will likely still be dealing with icy streets in the late afternoon.

The big thaw reportedly starts for Portland by later Tuesday night and through the midnight hours, but earlier for areas south of town and in the coast range.

For the Oregon coast, the high wind warning is in effect from noon Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday, the NWS said.

“Winds may be strong enough to produce isolated power outages,” the NWS said.

For the Oregon coast range (highways such as US18, 26 and 20) and Portland, the NWS temps will remain near or below freezing tonight and through tomorrow afternoon.

“Meanwhile, a very moist Pacific frontal system will spread rain across the region Tuesday morning, increasing Tuesday afternoon and evening,” the NWS said.

This could last several hours, the NWS said.

The routes to the Oregon coast will likely see gusts as high as 55 mph on Tuesday but much less on Wednesday. Rain of up to two inches both days is possible, some of which will be freezing rain on Tuesday. Temps will quickly climb after Tuesday morning, however, getting up to lows in the low 40's. Nighttime lows begin dropping after Wednesday again, making it to down around 30 degrees on Thursday where some snow looks likely once more.

On the beaches, there will be plenty to see, with large waves in the high teens and 20-foot range through the week, along with the heavy winds and rain. All the snow melt in the coast range along with heavier rains will make some rivers reach over flood stage along towns like Tillamook, Nehalem and Wheeler.

The good news is that the coast will be much more accessible by Tuesday evening.



















