Oregon / Washington Coast Get Heatwave This Weekend, 80s - 90 Possible

Published 05/11/23 at 5:24 AM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Long Beach, Washington) – A sizable heatwave is set to hit just about all of the Pacific Northwest this weekend, with temps inland reaching 90 (in places like Portland, Seattle, Ashland), with even the coastlines of Washington and Oregon soaring into the 80s and perhaps the 90s. The National Weather Service (NWS) in both states has issued a variety of heat watches and heat advisories from the inland areas through to both shorelines, which will be in effect from Saturday through Monday evening. When it comes to the valleys and I5 corridor, nighttime lows will only be in the 60s, enhancing the effects of hot weather. (Above: sand dunes near Florence, courtesy Florence Chamber)



For the upper Washington coast and areas like Seattle, a heat watch has been issued. From the southern Washington coast and Vancouver down through Eugene and Florence, it's a heat watch. The southern Oregon coast and areas like Medford are under a heat advisory from Saturday afternoon through early Sunday evening.

Along the coastlines of Washington and Oregon, temps will mostly be in the upper 70s on Saturday but then move to around 80 degrees in most beach towns on Sunday. The southern Oregon coast may well be close to 90, especially farther south into Brookings or Gold Beach. Monday cools down slightly to the upper 70s again on the beaches.

On the plus sids: the Oregon coast and Washington coast will be sunny throughout the weekend and Monday, making an excellent Mother's Day holiday. It's also a good time to look up at night with the current meteor showers and the Milky Way having disappeared.

Washington Coast Weather - Oregon Coast Weather

Everything east of the Coast Range mountains will hit the 90s, and for metro areas there will be the added issue of overnight temps no lower than 65 degrees, the NWS said. Larger cities will have a much harder time cooling down overnight, which helped create the excessive heat watches.



Oregon Coast Beach Connection

Excessive heat advisories or watches in these areas mean there could be health impacts.

“Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to low 90s expected,” the NWS said. “This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related illness.”

The NWS office in Portland had harder words of caution for the northern half of the Oregon coast, south Washington coast, and western Washington through to Eugene.



Long Beach, courtesy Eli Duke



“Dangerously hot conditions with maximum temperatures up to 95 possible,” the NWS said. “Minimum temperatures of 65 are possible.”

This range includes Salem, Portland, Westport, Long Beach, Seaside, Pacific City, Newport and Yachats (although these northern coastal areas are not likely to reach 90).

From Reedsport down to Brookings the forecast is a bit higher.

“Maximum temperatures of 80 to 90 degrees along the immediate coast, but 90 to 98 degrees inland,” the NWS said. “The hottest weather is likely on Sunday with a greater than 60% chance of temperatures exceeding 80 degrees all the way to the beaches.”

Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours





MORE PHOTOS BELOW















Near Gold Beach, courtesy Oregon Department of Forestry



Oregon Coast Beach Connection

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted