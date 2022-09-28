S. Oregon Coast Kids Event Turns Green Crab Invasion Into Fun Activities

Published 09/28/22 at 11:34 PM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Coos Bay, Oregon) – There's much ado about the invasive green crab on the southern Oregon coast, with a talk at the Coos History Museum on October 4 about the nasty, little, unwelcome critter (Talk on Invasive Green Crab Looks at Its History on S. Oregon Coast, Coos Bay). But the green crab again gets the spotlight in town as the museum's Second Saturday event centers around it with arts and crafts activities for childrens with a program called the “Green Crab Invasion.” It happens on October 8 as part of its Explorer's Club program, going from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Photo above: Coos Bay's Sunset Beach. Courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)

“Explorer's Club in 2022 is all about encouraging local families to join us on our free Second Saturday and at Explorer's Club for fun and educational activities for children,” the museum said. “Activities for explorers follow the topic for our adult lecture series program called First Tuesday Talks.”

Parents and children get some additional benefits with registering for Explorer's Club, including a wee bit of swag. These include:

An Adventure Journal for children to document their progress each month and throughout the year in this south Oregon coast favorite.

A guarantee that your kids will receive an activity kit each month (whether at the museum or a take-home kit).

A small prize at the end of the year for participation at any level (must have at least 1 activity documented and approved in Adventure Journal).

A raffle entry for the grand prize for all children who participate in at least 7 activities during the year (must have at least 7 activities documented and approved in Adventure Journal).

Registration is encouraged but not required. To register for this program please visit the CHM website https://cooshistory.org/events/explorers-club-oct-2022-2/ or register at the Coos History Museum’s front desk. You may also contact the museum via email at [email protected] or by phone at 541-756-6320 x213.

This program is sponsored by the Coquille Animal Hospital.

Established in 1891, The Coos County Historical Society is an Oregon 501(c)3 not for profit organization and the 2nd oldest historical society in the State. For more information about the Society and the Coos History Museum, visit cooshistory.org or email [email protected]

European green crab is considered an invasive species and it has been in the Oregon coast region for a long time. As some have put it: “they're not going anywhere.” They are considered a threat to native shellfish, disrupting the populations of crabs, clams, oysters, etc. Recently, state authorities felt it would be helpful to increase the daily bag limit from 10 to 35. It is now legal to harvest more of the species.

