To Beach or Not to Beach: Fun Run To Benefit the Oregon Coast

Published 08/12/23 at 3:31 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – You can help the Oregon coast and its future by taking the Oregon Shores for the Surf and Sun Virtual Walk and Run, by running on the beach – or not running on the beach. It happens September 1 – 11. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

The point is, you bring in pledges to raise money for the conservation work that Oregon Shores does, along with raising awareness for this unique group. Oregon Shores has helped keep these beaches not only accessible to all but utilized all kinds of cutting-edge means of dealing with threats to the region's natural amenities and recreational activities.

It is a virtual walk / run event, after all, and that means you can do it anywhere in the world that you happen to be. Of course, doing it on the Oregon coast sands would be ideal for various reasons, but the organizers at Oregon Shores say it's really all about the effort. It happens if you're in Cannon Beach or Gold Beach; in Seattle or Portland; Ashland or Medford; or in Salem or in Crete.

“Challenge yourself to walk or run as many miles as you can during the event period, embracing the spirit of adventure and the thrill of making a difference,” Oregon Shores said. “But don't stop there. Rally your friends, family, and colleagues to become sponsors for every mile you conquer. With their pledges, you'll amplify your impact and help Oregon Shores protect and conserve our magnificent shores.”

Participants will walk or run from September 1-11 to put a spotlight on Oregon Shores’ work that has empowered citizens through education and conservation action to learn about, enjoy, and defend the Oregon coast. Its history here goes back far: among the first major projects it lent a hand to was saving the 804 Trail at Yachats from becoming a private area. In recent years, its more high-profile achievements have included the Jordan Cove pipeline halt and helping the State of Oregon acquire the Sikta Sedge area and keeping it from becoming a golf course. See 50 Years Behind the Scenes, Fighting for the Coast: Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition

Those who take join the event will be asked to do two things:

- Run or walk at least 3 miles (just under 5 kilometers) on the coast or other natural public lands.

- Ask their friends to honor their run or walk by pledging to donate to Oregon Shores for each mile they run or walk through their own free and personalized Give Lively page.

“We’re asking all participants to make a good faith effort to secure 10 donors in support of their walking/running,” Organizers said.

Participants will receive an exclusive Surf and Sun Virtual Walk and Run tee shirt- register by August 10th to receive your shirt before the event starts. Learn more and register here.

