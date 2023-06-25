Fourth of July / Independence Day Complete Guide for Oregon Coast, 2023

(Oregon Coast) – Need a little more celebration with your July 4 trip to the Oregon coast? Just about every town has something. One town on the south Washington coast celebrates with fireworks a bit early, while others may have a few days worth of events piling on. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Above: Yachats)

This is the most complete guide to Independence Day events along the coast for 2023. However, some towns are not hosting any events or just daytime activities. This page may see some additions and / or confirmations between now and the holiday.

Brookings. Love Your 4th is the name of the fest held at Sporthaven Beach. An enormous display explodes at dusk. http://www.travelcurrycoast.com/

Gold Beach. July 4 it's the first Go 4th On The Rogue River festival at the Port Of Gold Beach, starting at noon and running until it's time to light up the sky. Live music during the day, along with food, shopping and games. http://www.travelcurrycoast.com/

Port Orford. By far and away the largest list of events crammed into one day on the Oregon coast, perhaps most places in the state. It all starts on July 1 - 3, with a whole festival of events, including a Paddle Parade, Jubilee Car Show, animal blessing, farmer's market and much more. Starting on July 4, highlights are the Jubilee Party at Battle Rock with live music, food trucks and beer garden. There's a free community barbecue, parade at 11 a.m., Beach Art Contest, painted rock hunt, and even a metaphysical fair. Fireworks hit the sky around the beachfront near Battle Rock. Portorfordjubilee.org.

Bandon. July 1 features Bandon’s First Saturday Art Walk and live music at Bandon Fisheries Warehouse Club. Between there and the fourth you'll also find the Cardboard Boat Regatta, Bandon Crab Derby, and Port of Bandon Boardwalk Art Show, as well as Circles in the Sand. On the 4th, get ready for the parade down Old Town. At sunset, the fireworks go off over the Coquille River near the lighthouse. https://bandon.com/

Coos Bay, July 3 and 4. Fireworks happen over the bay on both nights. The south Oregon coast area first begins with happenin's on July 3 at the Mill Casino with food and music from 5 p.m. until the 10 p.m. fireworks. Fab local food trucks bring the scarfing action.

On the 4th, there's the Firecracker Run (1/2 mile kid’s run and 4K run/walk) at 10 a.m. Mingus Park features various events and food. Coos Bay site

Reedsport: Unknown at this time.

Florence. July 4. Bicyle Parade at 10 a.m. Watermelon and pie-eating contests at 2 p.m. at the Port. Monster fireworks erupt over the riverfront at 10 p.m. https://florencechamber.com/

Yachats. July 4. Patriotic sing-a-long at 11 a.m. at the Yachats Community Presbyterian Church. The La De Da Parade takes over at noon, features a kooky lineup that's always full of humor. Fireworks shoot off from near the rivermouth, which results in dramatic lighting and colors dancing on the rocks of Yachats. Yachats.org.

Waldport. July 3: Fireworks at 10 p.m. over Alsea Bay. A rather impressive display. 11 a.m.: Food and Vendor Fair at Alsea Bay Bridge Visitor Center & Museum. 541.563.3500.

Newport. 4th of July. Fireworks launch from a barge on Yaquina Bay. It's unique on the Oregon coast as the booming noises bounce around the nearby hills.

Depoe Bay. No fireworks displays.

Gleneden Beach. Parade. Meets at the Gleneden Beach fire station at 1 p.m. Decorated cars, bikes, pets, kids, etc.



Lincoln City

Lincoln City. Major fireworks at dusk at Siletz Bay. These light up the bay and create an awesome effect. They can also be seen as far away as Gleneden Beach and along most of Lincoln City's beaches.

During the day: Art on the Beach. Massive creatures raked into the sand in front of Chinook Winds Casino. 8:30 a.m. See Lincoln City site

Neskowin: No events.

Pacific City: No fireworks displays.

Tillamook: No events. See Tillamook Coast

Rockaway Beach. An impressively-large display for such a small town, happens near the center. Independence Parade at 11 a.m. Bake Sale and Plant Sale with scrumptious desserts sold throughout the day. Annual Dachshund Races. visitrockawaybeach.org

Manzanita. No fireworks but there will be a parade.See Tillamook Coast

Cannon Beach. No fireworks, but the north Oregon coast town is famous for its jubilant parade. Register to be a part. cannonbeach.org

Seaside. Definitely one of the largest fireworks shows in the whole of Oregon, and the biggest on the coast. The visitor center recommends that you find parking on the east side of the Necanicum river, in order to avoid a 60 – 90 minute exit time after the show. Seasideor.com.

Astoria / Warrenton. On July 1, there's the Firecracker 5k Run/Walk at 9 a.m. Ilwaco on the south Washington coast has a fireworks show at dusk.

July 3 features the North Coast Symphonic Band at the Liberty Theatre in Astoria.

July 4, Warrenton hosts the Old Fashioned Fourth of July Parade, Car Show, BBQ and other events, starting 3 p.m. In Astoria, Party on Pier 39 at 3 p.m.

Fireworks at dusk in Astoria at 10 p.m. oldoregon.com.

