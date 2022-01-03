Oregon Coast's Florence Brings Back Hanging Flower Baskets for Season - You Can Be a Part

Published 03/01/22 at 6:23 AM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Florence, Oregon) – You may be from out of town and enjoy the central Oregon coast town as a visitor, but there's a way to become a part of Florence's outstanding beauty.

The Florence Area Chamber of Commerce again brings back those lovely hanging flower baskets that have adorned Bay Street for years, staying up from spring through fall. In a partnership with the public works department of the City of Florence, the central Oregon coast town's chamber offers up the sight as another way of welcoming visitors. Yet those big fans who really care about the place – living near or far – can sponsor one of them. They can be done so to honor loved ones as well.

Chamber president and CEO Bettina Hannigan said some 100 baskets are going up this year, adding even more to the vibes of the central Oregon coast town. They'll go up from the bridge to the intersection with Highway 126.

“By doing so we’re hoping to demonstrate optimism, good will, good weather, beauty, and our cautious steps toward the restoration of tourism,” Hannigan said.

Each year, the Chamber has flower basket sponsors from Eugene/Springfield, Corvallis/Albany, other coastal communities, and other locations.





“We suspect some of our out-of-town sponsors are inspired visitors who love Florence or have vacation places in Florence. Some people sponsor them as a dedication to a friend or loved one,” added Hannigan. “Many people take pictures with them to share online and remember their trip to Florence. That gives the program a lot of marketing milage in other communities. Many of our local sponsors sign up year after year for the pride it gives them in supporting and beautifying our community."

Hannigan said it's another means to build upon the beauty of the town while also supporting local businesses.

"By hanging them along the new streetscape, as well as in Old Town, with the new banners that are adorning light poles around town, locals and visitors will slow down and take in a very positive impression of our community, and that helps commerce in our area,” Hannigan said.

Hannigan said that under normal circumstances approximately 1900 people in Florence rely on tourism-based employment, and tourism pumps about $147 million into the local economy each year.

For more information on sponsoring a flower basket, joining the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce, or how to volunteer, contact Hannigan at 541-997-3128.

