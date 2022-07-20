Florence Visitor Centers Features Variety of Oregon Coast Artists All Month

Published 07/20/22 at 7:16 PM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Florence, Oregon) – There's not just a lot of eye-popping scenery in the central Oregon coast town of Florence, there's also some engaging art. Some of that makes it onto the walls of the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce’s Visitors Center, with periodically rotating visual feasts. Different artists get featured each round, and this time the spotlight turns to a variety of artists from Backstreet Gallery. (Photo courtesy Florence Visitors Center)

“Backstreet Gallery’s display of nearly 20 different items fills the walls and counters of the Chamber’s Visitors Center this month with some stunning original artwork,” said Chamber president/CEO Bettina Hannigan. “And every item is for sale. Prices range from $15 to $750.”

This one is potpourri of artists and mediums. Among them you'll find: Mark Anderson, photography; Pattie Brooks-Anderson, watermedia; Stephanie Ames, photography; Kristin Anderson, fused glass; Claudia Ignatieff, oil painting; John Leasure, oil painting; Karen Nichols, watercolor; Kathryn Damon-Dawson, watercolor; Meredith Draper, Japanese fish impression; Charles Draper, photography; Judy Fleagle, books about the Siuslaw River Bridge; Teresa Zook, textile; and Deborah Cray, acrylic painting.

Kristin Anderson, board member of the Backstreet Gallery Co-op (BSG) said she's enormously pleased to be able to show off local artists to central Oregon coast visitors.

“And we appreciate the Chamber’s outreach and commitment to sharing local art, while highlighting local businesses,” she said. “BSG chose the theme 'Under the Bridge' for our exhibit, and we believe that artists and businesses will benefit in many positive ways from this exposure, and visitors will explore our town with new insights.”

More than 20 artists are part of this co-op in Florence's Old Town, Anderson said.

“Backstreet members are co-owners of a special business that holds a leading place in the city’s art community,” she said. “We have come together to offer an ever-changing display of original art that includes watercolor, fiber art, photography, mixed-media, pottery, fabric art, jewelry, fused glass, carved wood, paper art, artisan greeting cards, books, oils, and so much more.”

Over at the Chamber, Hannigan is delighted about the new exhibit as well.

“Backstreet Gallery has been an integral part of growing the arts in Florence for more than 15 years and we welcome their partnership in raising Florence’s profile and attracting visitors to appreciate and participate in this burgeoning area of tourism,” Hannigan said.

Backstreet Gallery, 1421 Bay Street, in Florence, is currently open Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Their website is backstreetgallery.org and phone number is 541-997-8980.

