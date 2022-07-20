Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Florence Visitor Centers Features Variety of Oregon Coast Artists All Month

Published 07/20/22 at 7:16 PM PST
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Florence Visitor Centers Features Variety of Oregon Coast Artists This Month

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that winter is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

(Florence, Oregon) – There's not just a lot of eye-popping scenery in the central Oregon coast town of Florence, there's also some engaging art. Some of that makes it onto the walls of the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce’s Visitors Center, with periodically rotating visual feasts. Different artists get featured each round, and this time the spotlight turns to a variety of artists from Backstreet Gallery. (Photo courtesy Florence Visitors Center)

“Backstreet Gallery’s display of nearly 20 different items fills the walls and counters of the Chamber’s Visitors Center this month with some stunning original artwork,” said Chamber president/CEO Bettina Hannigan. “And every item is for sale. Prices range from $15 to $750.”

This one is potpourri of artists and mediums. Among them you'll find: Mark Anderson, photography; Pattie Brooks-Anderson, watermedia; Stephanie Ames, photography; Kristin Anderson, fused glass; Claudia Ignatieff, oil painting; John Leasure, oil painting; Karen Nichols, watercolor; Kathryn Damon-Dawson, watercolor; Meredith Draper, Japanese fish impression; Charles Draper, photography; Judy Fleagle, books about the Siuslaw River Bridge; Teresa Zook, textile; and Deborah Cray, acrylic painting.

Kristin Anderson, board member of the Backstreet Gallery Co-op (BSG) said she's enormously pleased to be able to show off local artists to central Oregon coast visitors.

“And we appreciate the Chamber’s outreach and commitment to sharing local art, while highlighting local businesses,” she said. “BSG chose the theme 'Under the Bridge' for our exhibit, and we believe that artists and businesses will benefit in many positive ways from this exposure, and visitors will explore our town with new insights.”

More than 20 artists are part of this co-op in Florence's Old Town, Anderson said.

“Backstreet members are co-owners of a special business that holds a leading place in the city’s art community,” she said. “We have come together to offer an ever-changing display of original art that includes watercolor, fiber art, photography, mixed-media, pottery, fabric art, jewelry, fused glass, carved wood, paper art, artisan greeting cards, books, oils, and so much more.”

Over at the Chamber, Hannigan is delighted about the new exhibit as well.

“Backstreet Gallery has been an integral part of growing the arts in Florence for more than 15 years and we welcome their partnership in raising Florence’s profile and attracting visitors to appreciate and participate in this burgeoning area of tourism,” Hannigan said.

Backstreet Gallery, 1421 Bay Street, in Florence, is currently open Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Their website is backstreetgallery.org and phone number is 541-997-8980.

Hotels in Yachats - Where to eat - Yachats Maps and Virtual Tours


MORE PHOTOS BELOW










More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Coos Bay's Blackberry Fest Back on South Oregon Coast After Two Years Of Canc...
The yummy fave is back in full gear on August 27 and 28
Heatwave Impact, Warnings Reach Oregon Coast Range, Washington's Willapa Hills
Various heat advisories and even some air quality advisories
Fur Seal Rescued from Central Oregon Coast Beach, Recovering at Aquarium
The Guadalupe fur seal was found on Salishan Spit, entangled in debris. Marine sciences
Washington / Oregon Coast's Great Columbia Crossing 10K Opens Registration
The date is October 9 and now is time to reserve your spot. Astoria events
Vegas Company Creates Biking / Camping Tours Along Oregon Coast
Small group tours in August and September starting at $1,599 per person double
What You Should Be Looking for This Summer on Oregon Coast: Beaches Look Diff...
It's as if the tide is much, much farther out. Travel tips, sciences
Story of One Much-Lauded Lincoln City Icon Stretches Over 100 Years of Oregon...
One of the historical gems that stands out is the Ester Lee Motel. Lodging reviews, hotel news
Florence Visitor Centers Features Variety of Oregon Coast Artists All Month
This time the spotlight turns to various artists from Backstreet Gallery

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted