Meanwhile on N. Oregon Coast - They're Filming a Flick in Pacific City

Published 1/31/24 at 6:47 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Pacific City, Oregon) – Someone, somewhere in the Pacific City area, is filming a new movie, something called Alma and the Wolf. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

That's most of what we know at the moment. It's all very secret and maybe a little intriguing. The Oregon coast is not wanting for movies to be filmed out here, but it's still rare enough that it's a big deal.

Who's starring? What's Alma and the Wolf about? And is it a sequel to the 2022 film The Lion and the Wolf? We almost have answers.

There are rumors floating around about who's starring, and so far no one has actually seen that person on the north Oregon coast. We're not going to lend the rumors any credence right now, but there are some tidbits we can (mostly) confirm.

We do know the film is being shot in and around Pacific City but mostly up at Camp Meriweather – a tad closer to Cape Lookout. That has been confirmed by the Tillamook Coast Visitors Association. They also tell us the movie crew will be there for most of February.

One thing that has been confirmed for awhile: Portland casting company Adam & the Backgrounds had been posting on local social media for casting calls asking for various types of people, including a greater call for folks in the background while on the local beaches.

Somebody you know from the north Oregon coast may be famous someday soon.

What else we know from local Oregon coast officials: it's clear there's a lot of secrecy here. While the TCVA has been helping with logistics for the crew (catering, storage, lodging, etc), the name of the production company is not known by them at this time.

We also know so many basics are being kept “hush-hush,” including the question about the film being related to the so-so The Lion and the Wolf, or even what the story might be about.

It is reportedly a small studio production – but it is well funded.

Our source at the TCVA said “They're great to work with.”

Checking various social media posts, we have been able to discover a few other tiny things: the most important being that a vehicle was on set with a sheriff's logo for “Spiral Creek.” That locale does not appear to have been part of the Lion and the Wolf movie, but it doesn't negate the possibility a sequel is set somewhere else.

In fact, that movie was about a 20-year-old girl who heads to the Canadian wilderness and her uncle's cabin on a remote island in the forest. It's there she bumps into and raises a lion cub and a baby wolf. That story was set inland, and this movie is clearly set in a beach town and coastal area.

This could mean it's a completely different flick, or it's a sequel about her coming to a beach burgh and bringing the wolf.

We also know they've been filming some scenes at night, with a massive glow coming from neighborhoods hosting all that lighting gear.

Also filmed around Pacific City area in recent years were segments of the spectacular Netflix series The OA, shot at Tierra Del Mar.

According to the TCVA, Sam Elliot was here not too long ago having dinner in Pacific City while filming an episode of 1883.

The last major film production on the Oregon coast took place in 2021 or so when 65 and Adam Driver came to the Coos Bay area. Crews dumped millions of dollars into the local economy, including well over $1 million in employee payroll. The big plus there was seeing giant dinosaurs wander around our south coast, including areas like Whaleshead Beach. 65 Sci-Fi Flick on Streaming: Parts Filmed on S. Oregon Coast - Review

Hotels in Pacific City - Where to eat - Pacific City Maps and Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW



















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted