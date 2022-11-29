Famed Holiday Show Tradition Back on Oregon Coast, at Newport Performing Arts Center

Published 11/29/22 at 5:19 AM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Newport, Oregon) – Oh what fun it is to ride on a red octopus tonight.....

Rather, a Red Octopus Theatre Company production, whereby an annual holiday favorite returns to the central Oregon coast. The company bounces back into the spotlight at the Newport Performing Arts Center in – you guessed it – Newport, with its fanciful “The Christmas Show!”

Folks of all ages have gathered here for over a decade to take in a bit of theatrical holiday cheer, one kind of family-friendly production or another with Christmas music, hot chocolate, homemade cookies, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a sprinkling of Oregon coast holiday magic.

This year, the fave tradition comes back with a new and joyfully funny comedy called “It’s a Wonderful Carol, Actually,” directed by Darcy Lawrence. It centers around a group called the Westside Community Players who endeavor to put on a live version of the Frank Capra classic “It's a Wonderful Life.” However, Old Man Winter decides to play an unruly part and a storm takes out a local bridge, which strands the majority of the cast in another town. Then, responsibilities fall to a small, intrepid group of crew members and the show's stage manager to save the day. After all, the show must go on. However, between the jilted actor who is still bitter about not having been cast, the spotlight-stealing vocalist determined to turn the show into a musical, and the wealthy philanthropist who can’t quite remember which Christmas film she’s reenacting the tension mounts. Will they be able to pull this off?

This world premiere production features a heaping helping of standout local talent, including Barbara Berge, Karlia Bertness, Kayla Cooley, Stacy Fischer, Lucy Furuheim, Alexander Herd, Cody Larsen, CJ McCarty, Nikki Paige, Alex Gregory Robbins, Pete Theodore, and William Derik Webster.





“It’s a night to relax, have a few laughs with family and friends, and delight in the spirit of the holiday season,” said Lawrence, “Santa and Mrs. Claus will be stopping by to greet their fans at intermission, and as always, we’ll be sending audiences home with hot chocolate and some of Kate Boyes’ incredible homemade cookies!”

The production begins at 7:00 PM on Friday, December 16th and Saturday, December 17th in the Alice Silverman Theatre at the Newport Performing Arts Center (777 W Olive Street). Tickets are just $20 if purchased online or by calling 541-265-2787. Audiences can also reserve seats online at www.coastarts.org/events/christmas22 (online ticketing fee applies). To learn more, visit www.octopusonstage.com

Once again, in keeping with the spirit of the season, Red Octopus Theatre Company is sponsoring a food drive, to support Food Share of Lincoln County. Audiences can save $5 each when they purchase in person at the Newport Performing Arts Center box office and bring two food donations per ticket (no glass, perishables, or soon-to-be expiring products). No need to wait for the night of the show: this “discount with donation” is available now at the Box Office during business hours.

Hotels in Newport - Where to eat - Newport Maps and Virtual Tours





MORE PHOTOS BELOW





















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted