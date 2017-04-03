N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Expands Daily Beach Program

Published 03/04/2017 at 4:13 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – As of March 1, one north Oregon coast hotspot is a lot more informative. Cannon Beach now features the daily presence of the Haystack Awareness Program (HRAP) at what is the most famous landmark on the Oregon coast: Haystack Rock.

HRAP volunteers will be there each day at low tide (and this is weather dependent as well). The complete beach schedule can be found on the City of Cannon Beach website, under the Haystack Rock Awareness Program.

The program is is entering its 32nd season on the beach, and this year features numerous new things to really let you dig into your Cannon Beach experience.

It has educated over one million visitors and thousands of students over those years. But the other primary mission of the program is to protect, through education, the intertidal and bird ecology of the Marine Garden and National Wildlife Refuge at Haystack Rock.

Feel free to ask HRAP Rocky Shore Environmental Interpreters any questions, and you may have an entire new world opened up for you They will be at the towering basalt wonder talking about biodiversity found both on and around the rock. It is completely free.

Program coordinator Melissa Keyser said the public education program will change as the seasons change - with the arrival and departure of various animals to the area.

“We will offer bird scopes, aquaria stations, an interactive visitor table with a microscope, and many other fun and exciting educational opportunities,” she said.

HRAP offers both volunteer opportunities as well as field trip opportunities. Volunteers can register to volunteer online, through the City of Cannon Beach website, with the Education & Volunteer Coordinator and 15 year veteran, Lisa Habecker. Teachers, instructors, or groups interested in a field trip and/or tour of the rock can register online through the City of Cannon Beach website as well.

This season brings some new features. They will be adding on many special events and educational classes for kids and adults. The always-popular ‘Discover Haystack Rock’ events run May through September. These engaging happenings take place on the beach and are based completely on activities. All are free and open to the public.

“Our week-long Kids Camps and Day Camps for kids and adults will run during the summer months,” Keyser said. “Ecotours will soon become part of our program, with guided tour opportunities available for small groups.”

A highlight of those ecotours is the personality behind it. Recent transplant to Canon Beach – author and filmmaker Stephen Grace – will be heading up the tours later this year. He penned water conservation books such as “Grow” and “Oil and Water,” and has worked in film with Havey Productions.

As they say: “but that's not all folks.” There's even more to the program this year, according to Keyser. Special beach walks are offered on Saturdays.

“Furthermore, we now offer, as an extension of our current services, free guided beach walks with an interpreter every Saturday,” Keyser said.

If you have questions, contact Melissa Keyser, Haystack Rock Awareness Program Coordinator at 503-436-8060 or email hrap@ci.cannon-beach.or.us. http://www.ci.cannon-beach.or.us/ Facebook: facebook.com/haystackrockawarenessprogram. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour



















