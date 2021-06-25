N. Oregon Coast, S. Washington Under Excessive Heat Warning for Sunday

Published 06/25/21 at 6:29 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Manzanita, Oregon) – For those trying to get away from the extreme heat over the weekend by hanging out on the north Oregon coast or Washington coast, you may be in for an unpleasant surprise on Sunday. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the areas of Pacific City through Astoria on the Oregon side and into southern Washington on Sunday, while the Seattle office of the NWS has the entire northern half of Washington's coastline under that warning from Saturday at 2 p.m. to Monday at 9 p.m. (Above: Nehalem Bay State Park)

For the north Oregon coast and south Washington coast, this includes the towns of Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tillamook, Wheeler, Garibaldi, Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Cannon Beach, Seaside, Astoria, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, and Raymond. Lincoln City may also experience these higher temps.

On the northern Washington coastline, the areas included in the lengthier warning area are Port Townsend, Sequim, Clallam Bay, Joyce, Sekiu, Beaver, Clearwater, Forks, La Push, Neah Bay, Ozette, Queets, Aberdeen, and Hoquiam.

For the northern third of Oregon beaches, the NWS said Sunday will likely see peak temperatures of above 90 in some areas, especially coastal valleys around spots like Tillamook, Astoria or Wheeler or just inland from the beaches. High temperatures in the upper 80s are expected, although the actual beaches should be around 80 degrees in most parts of Clatsop and Tillamook counties.

“The heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the NWS said.

The excessive heat warning is in effect 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Meanwhile, the southern Oregon coast remains primarily in the 60s or low 70s for the week, including the lower regions near Gold Beach. Central Oregon coast towns such as Florence, Yachats and Newport stay fairly low as well, but just a few miles inland will see temps sky rocket.

For the upper Washington coastline, Seattle's NWS said the hazards last longer and are more severe than down south, certainly along the inner coastline of the Salish Sea.

“Dangerously hot conditions with highs warming to the mid 80s and 90s,” the NWS in Seattle said. “Locations away from the water could reach 100 degrees on Sunday.”

All of inland Oregon and Washington are under similar excessive heat warnings, with shocking, record-breaking temps headed above 100 for three days and as high as 110 in many areas.

Travel Advice: Finding a room on the Oregon or Washington coast is impossible right now. You can foget spending the night on Friday or Saturday, but some openings may occur Sunday and beyond.

Cape Sebastian, courtesy Oregon State Parks















