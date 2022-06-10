Lincoln City's Dark & Stormy Night Series Returns to Central Oregon Coast

Published 10/06/22 at 5:14 PM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – It's been a whole 19 years since one Oregon coast town is started off fall with a good dose of mystery, with Lincoln City coming under cover of a “dark and stormy night.”

The central Oregon coast town's Driftwood Public Library has been hosting the Dark & Stormy Night series for almost 20 years now, where the library brings in mystery genre writers (and other genres) to speak and create a buzz about their work. Once again, the season kicks off, this time on October 6.

Wendy Wagner will be returning to open this year’s series.

Nineteen years ago, Driftwood teamed with the late Marcy Taylor to bring Northwest mystery writers to the Oregon coast. That first year was so successful that the series has continued every October, with only one break while the library was closed for its renovation in the autumn and early winter of 2009. The series has expanded to include writers from other genres, including science fiction, fantasy, and horror, sometimes all mashed together.

Wendy considers herself a full-time science fiction and fantasy nerd, along with the real world roles as a full-time writer and editor. Wendy’s first two novels, Skinwalkers and Starspawn, are set in the world of the Pathfinder role-playing game, and she has written over thirty short stories about monsters, heroes, and unsettling stuff. Her poetry and short fiction have appeared in over forty venues.

Her most recent novel, The Deer Kings, a horror novel, was released in August last year, and a dark gothic novella, The Secret Skin, was released last October. In her spare time, Wendy is an avid gamer and gardener. She also really likes books about horror movies, ecology, gardening, and vegan cooking, and today, her very understanding family struggles to find room for her expanding book collection in their Portland home.

The series continues on October 13th with a visit from Elle Marr. Elle strives to tell powerful and compelling stories of women who demonstrate resilience in the face of great obstacles. She is the author of the thrillers The Missing Sister, Lies We Tell, and, most recently, Strangers We Know, which was published this spring. The Missing Sister was a #1 Amazon bestseller, #1 in the Kindle store, featured in Woman’s World, and named one of PopSugar’s “31 Thrillers of 2020”. Lies We Bury earned a starred Kirkus review, was named one of The Nerd Daily’s “Eagerly Anticipated Thrillers, and reached #1 in Serial Killer Fiction for four straight weeks. Publisher’s Weekly called her a “writer to watch.” Originally from Sacramento, she earned her degree from UC San Diego. She earned a Master’s Degree from the Sorbonne in Paris, but now calls Oregon home, where she lives with her family and enjoys watching French shows on Netflix (with the subtitles off).

On October 20th, the central Oregon coast library welcomes first-time novelist Lana M. Fox. Lana is a mystery author who lives in Oregon, and her first novel, The Truth Will Set You Free, was published at the beginning of this year; it was a finalist for the Colorado Gold Writing Contest. She has also written short fiction for Women’s World magazine, as well as a number of smaller publications, and she’s written articles for Women’s World, Writer’s Digest, and Country Collectables. Along with her family she raises fruit in the beautiful Hood River Valley, and she also keeps a home here in Lincoln city. Lana is an avid reader, writer, quilter and traveler. Her travels have taken her to Europe, South America, the Caribbean, the South Pacific, and Canada, among other places. Lana has a love of traveling and is always ready to go.

The series wraps up on October 27th with a visit from Genevieve Hudson. Genevieve’s first novel, Boys of Alabama, was published in 2020 and was a finalist for the Oregon Book Award. Their other books include the critical memoir A Little in Love with Everyone and Pretend We Live Here: Stories, which was a LAMBDA Literary Award finalist. Their work has appeared in ELLE, Oprah Daily, LA Review of Books, Electric Literature, Bomb, Bookforum, No Tokens, Bitch, Tin House, McSweeney’s, Catapult, and other places. They have received fellowships from the Fulbright Program, MacDowell, Caldera Arts, and the Vermont Studio Center. They live in Portland.

All events in the Dark & Stormy Night series are free to the public and made possible by ongoing generous support from The Driftwood Library Foundation and Chinook Winds Casino Resort Hotel. Questions about the series may be directed to Ken Hobson at Driftwood Public Library: 541-996-1242 or [email protected] Driftwood Public Library is located at 801 SW HWY 101 in Lincoln City on the 2nd floor of the City Hall building, across the street from Burger King and adjacent to McKay’s Market. MORE LINCOLN CITY BELOW

