Cannon Beach Wine, Culinary Fest Fires Up N. Oregon Coast in March

Published 01/27/2017

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Northwest wines and the much-lauded cuisine of the region will be on full display in March, as the Savor Cannon Beach Wine & Culinary Festival brings four days of sensory delights to the north Oregon coast, along with a nice helping of the arts. The festival takes place March 9 - 12 around Cannon Beach, recently named a top travel destination by National Geographic Magazine.

This parade of fun and finery highlights various themes that showcase what the Pacific Northwest has to offer in vino and the cooking arts, as the town's restaurants, galleries and shops feature a weekend full of tastings, special dinners and cultural events.

Most of the wine tasting events are intimate and are limited to less than 150 participants, though the largest event of the festival, the Saturday wine walk, accommodates several hundred wine tasters who can visit approximately 40 Northwest wineries pouring tastings at Cannon Beach art galleries, restaurants and retail shops, all within easy walking distance in this compact beach community. Participating wineries represent many of the wine growing regions in Oregon and Washington.

There is a dizzying array of wine tasting events, many of which showcase award-winning or notable wines from the Pacific Northwest. The festival kicks off on Thursday with Best of the Northwest, a wine tasting “throwdown,” where participants taste 12 selected wines representing different wine growing regions of Oregon and Washington, then vote on their favorites to determine the evening’s top wines.

Friday’s happenings include Winemaker’s Premium Pours, in which five Northwest wineries each pour three special wines that may include library wines, verticals, horizontals or reserve selections. For wine enthusiasts who want to improve their wine tasting skills, a Saturday seminar, Taste Like an Expert, serves four wines and focuses on wine tasting skills, terminology and etiquette.

On Sunday, participants can indulge in Gold Medal Wines & The Battle of the Bites, featuring 12 Gold Medal wines from the SavorNW Wine Awards and “bites” offered by area chefs and restaurants. Participant votes determine which bite wins the battle.

Individual tickets to festival events are $20-40 each and a full Festival Pass good for admission to all festival tasting events is also available for $195. Advance purchase is recommended as events are limited in size and have sold out in past years. Tickets are available at www.savorcannonbeach.com. For additional information, call (503) 717-1122. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

THURSDAY, MARCH 9 BEST OF THE NORTHWEST / 5-7pm

Thursday Night Throwdown. Selected are 12 award-winning or notable wines representing different wine growing regions of Oregon and Washington, and then they will let you vote for the top wines of the evening. This event is a great way to discover new wines and varietals while you increase your awareness of Northwest wine regions. The evening also includes a selection of light bites. Location: Tolovana Inn (3400 S. Hemlock) Price: $40 FRIDAY, MARCH 10 WINEMAKER’S PREMIUM POURS / 1pm-4pm

Five Northwest wineries have agreed to open up their cellars and share three special wines. Offerings will include library wines, verticals, horizontals or reserve wines. This is a drop-in wine tasting event where you can taste some special wines and meet the winemakers. Location: Tolovana Inn (3400 S. Hemlock) Price: $40 WINE & GALLERY WALK / 6-8pm

Visit participating Cannon Beach galleries, each hosting a Northwest winery and serving light appetizers. It’s a fun evening of art, wine and food. Includes a souvenir Savor Cannon Beach glass. Location: Check-in begins at 5:30pm at the Community Hall (207 N Spruce) Price: $40 SATURDAY, MARCH 11 TASTE LIKE AN EXPERT / 11am-12:30pm

Learn to taste wine like a expert in this educational program with our favorite wine competition facilitators Hank and Nancy Sauer. You’ll learn the basics of wine tasting, wine terminology and etiquette for the tasting room or festival. Participants with Wine Walk tickets can check-in and pick up your glass at the end of this event. This is a sit down program, so you’ll want to arrive on time and we kindly request no fragrances be worn. Location: Tolovana Inn (3400 S. Hemlock) Price: $20 SAVOR CANNON BEACH WINE WALK / 1-5pm

Taste wines from approximately 40 Northwest wineries pouring tastings as you make the rounds of Cannon Beach art galleries, shops, restaurants and hotels. Participating wineries represent the major wine growing regions in Oregon and Washington, including Willamette Valley, eastern Washington and southern Oregon. Ticket purchase includes a souvenir Savor Cannon Beach glass. Proceeds from this event benefit Clatsop Animal Assistance, supporting our county animal shelter. Location: Check-in begins at 11am at Coaster Theatre (108 N Hemlock) Price: $40 SUNDAY, MARCH 12 GOLD MEDAL WINES & THE BATTLE OF THE BITES / 11:30am-1:30pm

This great event will tempt you to stay an extra day! You’ll taste 12 Gold Medal winning wines from the SavorNW Wine Awards selected the previous week by some of the top wine judges in the Northwest. This event will also feature the Battle of the Bites with “bites” prepared by area chefs and restaurants; and your vote will determine the winner. Location: Tolovana Inn (3400 S. Hemlock) Price: $40











