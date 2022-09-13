Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Talk in Coos Bay Looks Into Local Tribal History Around South Oregon Coast

Published 09/13/22 at 6:25 PM
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Talk in Coos Bay Looks Into Local Tribal History Around South Oregon Coast

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that winter is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

(Coos Bay, Oregon) – For thousands of years before European settlers arrived on the Oregon coast, the area was already well populated. On the south coast, Siuslaw, Lower Umpqua, Coos and others were quite established and had developed a rich culture on their own. (Above: Cape Arago, courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)

Part of that history was medical: they were more advanced in this than given credit for. The Coos History Museum in Coos Bay will be hosting a talk on the the medicinal herbs and plants utilized on the south Oregon coast, taking place on September 23 at 6 p.m. The in-person event is part of the museum's Fourth Friday Talk series, and coincides with the “Healing Hands” exhibit going there presently.

“Honoring our Medicine” is presented by Ashley Russell from the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians on that Friday. There, she will talk about her knowledge of Indigenous medical practices and the culturally significant plants of the Coos Bay area. This will include a demonstration of how to identify these important native plants, their uses in first aid, and how to use them in washes, soaks, poultices, and compresses.

This program is open to all with an admission price of $5 for members and $7 for non-members. The program currently has a limit of 20 participants, so be sure to register at your earliest convenience either at the CHM or on the museum website (cooshistory.org/events/fourth-friday-talks-sep-2022). You may also contact the museum via email at [email protected] or by phone at 541-756-6320 x216.

See more on Native History On the Oregon Coast: Yachats' early history, throughout the early 1800s, is filled with a litany of atrocities against local native tribes who occupied the region originally, such as the Coos, Lower Umpqua and tribes with names similar to Alsea and Yachats. One incarnation garbled through the white tormentors who ruled over them is Ya‘hatc - which likely is closest to the original pronunciation, but the actual name of the tribe is probably lost to history.

More on Coos Bay below, including famed south Oregon coast locales such as Charleston, the bay itself, and Shore Acres State Parks.

Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours


MORE PHOTOS BELOW










Photos above courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast

Coos History Museum, courtesy photos above and below

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Oregon Coast Tourism Industry Gathers in Yachats in Oct for Summit
People's Coast Summit in Yachats on October 10 through 12. Yachats events
Fall and Winter on Oregon's Curry Coast: Major Event Previews
From a mushroom festival to the holidays in Brookings. South coast events
N. Oregon Coast from a Different Perspective: Aerial Views of Manzanita to Se...
Flying above Seaside, Cannon Beach, Arch Cape, Tillamook Rock Lighthouse, Manzanita
Razor Clamming to Reopen Oct. 1 on N. Oregon Coast, Barring Any Biotoxins
Closures allow newly set young clams to establish themselves on these beaches. Seaside events
Talk in Coos Bay Looks Into Local Tribal History Around South Oregon Coast
Medicinal herbs and plants utilized by tribes, Sept. 23. Coos Bay events
Coast Guard Rescues Vessel Stranded in Storm Off S. Oregon Coast, Coos Bay
Fishing vessel Lodestar lost propulsion 180 miles from Coos Bay
Exceptionally Cool Stuff at Lincoln City: Remarkable Oregon Coast in Photos, ...
More to Lincoln City than meets the eye. Travel tips, kids
Oregon's Smooth Jazz Fave Patrick Lamb Performs Sat at Coaster Theatre, Canno...
Coaster Theatre Playhouse on Saturday, September 17. Cannon Beach events

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted