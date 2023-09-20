Central Oregon Coast Artist Shows at Florence Visitor Center

Published 09/20/23 at 5:57 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Florence, Oregon) – A large helping of bold colors and a splash or more of European influences from various eras: something like that is now gracing the walls of the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center and Gallery throughout September and October. (Above: Florence, courtesy Florence Visitor Center)

Central Oregon coast artist Regina “Reggie” Oflock of Sea Gypsy Cottage Gallery is this month’s featured creative soul at the visitor center, providing 12 works of varied subjects and approaches, but all in mixed oil and acrylic. They are an eclectic mix, Oflock says, making for no particular theme.

“However, my favorite piece is 'Embrasse Moi' (Kiss Me) because I believe it captures the seduction in her expression,” she said. “All of the pieces are for sale. The Chamber’s visitor center and art gallery is wonderful place. It allows artists to show their works of art and provides them a great opportunity for exposure to a global audience, she added. “They have visitors from all around the world.”

Given that many are coming to the Oregon coast town and the center from international points, she said she feels like her works are being shown around the globe.



Embrasse Moi by Oflock



“We are excited to have Reggie’s work on display again in our gallery,” said Bettina Hannigan, president/CEO of the Chamber. “This is different from what we usually have in our exhibit. I think visitors - local and from out of town - are going to love this unique and unusual display. The Florence Area Chamber of Commerce is rapidly becoming one of the area’s favorite art galleries with its ever-changing exhibits by local artisans, photographers, painters, and craftspeople.”

The Chamber’s Visitors Center, 290 Highway 101, is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more information about the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce, and how to join or volunteer, visit FlorenceChamber.com or call 541-997-3128.

Oflock was born in Southern California spent her free time in the waters of Ventura, kayaking, sailing, jet skiing, fishing, and enjoying beach bonfires. She moved to the Oregon coast in 1995 and was immediately hooked.

“I fell in love with all its beauty, the forest, rivers, lakes, and the great people,” she said.

She worked in the investment and real estate industries for years and is now retired in Florence.

“Just last year I completed building my home, gallery, and Airbnb on Woahink lake. I am now able to devote my time to my art, friends, family, and travel - all which inspire my work.”

Sea Gypsy Cottage Gallery, 83419 Highway 101, just south of Florence. The phone number is 541-646-4359 and the website is Sea-Gypsy-Cottage-Gallery.business.site.MORE FLORENCE BELOW

Above Florence about 100 years ago

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

