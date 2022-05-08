Charleston's Seafood, Beer 'n Wine Fest Makes Big Comeback to S. Oregon Coast

Published 08/05/22 at 5:05 PM PST -

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Charleston, Oregon) â€“ So many south Oregon coast goodies - so little time.

The end of summer will taste especially good in the southern Oregon coast town of Charleston. There, from August 12 - 14, the Annual Charleston Seafood, Beer & Wine Festival returns after two years of being canceled. 2021 was especially hard on many fans of the longtime event, which would've reached its 30th year in 2020 if not for the pandemic. (Photo courtesyÂ Manuela Durson - seeÂ Manuela Durson Fine ArtsÂ for more)

Food, music, an elaborate kids' attraction, crafts and lots of deelish beer and wine from the Oregon / Pacific Northwest region. All of it takes place in the ocean air of Charleston's Boat Basin, not far from the bay mouth of Coos Bay and the effervescent tides. More than 50 vendors pack the seaside parking lot, hawking some of the best of the region's craft beer, wines, shirts, trinkets and much more. The Kids Zone offers up entertaining means of goofing around in a myriad of ways

Charleston Seafood, Beer & Wine Festival is one of the ragers on the south Oregon coast, made even more so by a standout lineup of rock, blues, oldies and other genres, filling the K-DOCK stage with what is known as the Clam Jam.

Some 10,000 people usually wander through this south Oregon coast highlight every year, according to the Mill Casino.

One of its highlights is the Kid Zone, wth the gigantic and yet quite soft Fire Truck Super Slide. The kidlets slip off their shoes and then go zooming down quite a ways in a frenzy of fun. There's also the ODFW Kids Trout Pond, where Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has stocked this body of water with lots of trout for the young ones to go angling for.

For food stuffs, seafood reigns supreme, of course, with lots of sizable crab onhand to be devoured. Those Dungeness off the Oregon coast are larger than most areas of the U.S. Other food booths or food trucks will be offering a variety of fare. While no current list of vendors was available, regulars in the past have been food and beverage aces such as locals 7 Devils Brewing Company and Chetco Brewing Company, along with Naked Winery or Rivers Edge.

For rocking out, the south Oregon coast festival keeps up that pace well.



Courtesy photo

On Friday, August 12, look for The Endeavors to start at noon, with In Session and then TOYZ rounding out the day's tunes.

On Saturday, August 13, Horst Hartung starts things off at noon, with Generation Band later and TOYZ closing out the day.

Sunday boasts South Fork Four beginning at noon and then Timberwolf at 2 p.m. closing the festival.

The Charleston Seafood, Beer & Wine Festival is free. Call 541-888-2311 or see https://charlestonseafoodfestival.com/

MORE PHOTOS BELOW















Courtesy photo

Photos below of the area



Above and below courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast

