S. Oregon Coast Car Chase and an Oddball Case for Coos County Sheriffs

Published 1/27/24 at 7:55 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Bandon, Oregon) – Coos County Sheriff's Office on the south Oregon coast had to deal with two somewhat oddball crimes in the last two days, including a dramatic car chase and a woman bringing unwise attention to herself. (Photo Coos County Sheriff's Office)

Early this morning (just after midnight on January 27), Coos County's Sgt. A. Slater was patrolling the Seven Devils area near Bandon when he saw a suspicious vehicle sitting outside employee housing of the Bandon Dunes business. The black Cadillac had a female inside and no plates or identification tags.

Sgt. Slater attempted to make contact with the woman but instead she sped off, leading the patrol car on a high speed chase down Highway 101 and not pulling over when Slater turned on the car's lights. Heading southbound, Bandon police attempted to assist by deploying stop sticks but the chase continued into Port Orford.

While driver Clarissa M. Castro (27) managed to avoid the stop measures, she crashed over an embankment on Oregon Street in Port Orford, with the car turning over. Castro fled on foot through what were high wind gusts up to 70 mph at times, getting some 150 yards before the county's K9 Cena found her hiding in beach grass.



Photo Coos County Sheriff's Office

“Ms. Castro was taken into custody and began to complain of injuries sustained from the crash. Ms. Castro was released to the Ambulance to have her medically evaluated,” the sheriff's office said. “Ms. Castrol had a valid warrant for her arrest and is being referred to the Coos County D.A.’s Office on the additional charges of Elude by Vehicle, Elude by foot, & Reckless Driving.”

In the afternoon on Saturday, the sheriff's office released an update, saying officers also found an array of illegal objects allegedly belonging to her, including two weapons, heroin, 30 Fentanyl pills and meth.

On January 25, Oregon coast authorities encountered a bit of an eyebrow-raising crime, where a woman not only allegedly made a false report to police but the call she made also brought to their attention that she had a warrant for her arrest.

A few minutes before midnight, 911 in Coos County received a call from a woman reporting she was being chased. She told dispatchers she would wait for deputies at a picnic table just outside of an ATV rental business near Hauser (near North Bend).

When Deputy S. Starr and Reedsport police arrived, they discovered that 25-year-old Christine M. Saxon was not being chased and she was under the influence. Officers also discovered she had an outstanding warrant and was taken into Coos County's jail. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

