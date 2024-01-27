Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches


S. Oregon Coast Car Chase and an Oddball Case for Coos County Sheriffs

Published 1/27/24 at 7:55 p.m.
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

S. Oregon Coast Car Chase and an Oddball Case for Coos County Sheriffs

(Bandon, Oregon) – Coos County Sheriff's Office on the south Oregon coast had to deal with two somewhat oddball crimes in the last two days, including a dramatic car chase and a woman bringing unwise attention to herself. (Photo Coos County Sheriff's Office)

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; some specials in winter
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Some specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Some specials for winter
In Lincoln City:
Some specials for winter
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Some specials for winter
In Newport:
Look for some specials
In Waldport
Some specials for winter
In Yachats, Florence
Some specials for winter
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

Early this morning (just after midnight on January 27), Coos County's Sgt. A. Slater was patrolling the Seven Devils area near Bandon when he saw a suspicious vehicle sitting outside employee housing of the Bandon Dunes business. The black Cadillac had a female inside and no plates or identification tags.

Sgt. Slater attempted to make contact with the woman but instead she sped off, leading the patrol car on a high speed chase down Highway 101 and not pulling over when Slater turned on the car's lights. Heading southbound, Bandon police attempted to assist by deploying stop sticks but the chase continued into Port Orford.

While driver Clarissa M. Castro (27) managed to avoid the stop measures, she crashed over an embankment on Oregon Street in Port Orford, with the car turning over. Castro fled on foot through what were high wind gusts up to 70 mph at times, getting some 150 yards before the county's K9 Cena found her hiding in beach grass.


Photo Coos County Sheriff's Office

“Ms. Castro was taken into custody and began to complain of injuries sustained from the crash. Ms. Castro was released to the Ambulance to have her medically evaluated,” the sheriff's office said. “Ms. Castrol had a valid warrant for her arrest and is being referred to the Coos County D.A.’s Office on the additional charges of Elude by Vehicle, Elude by foot, & Reckless Driving.”

In the afternoon on Saturday, the sheriff's office released an update, saying officers also found an array of illegal objects allegedly belonging to her, including two weapons, heroin, 30 Fentanyl pills and meth.

On January 25, Oregon coast authorities encountered a bit of an eyebrow-raising crime, where a woman not only allegedly made a false report to police but the call she made also brought to their attention that she had a warrant for her arrest.

A few minutes before midnight, 911 in Coos County received a call from a woman reporting she was being chased. She told dispatchers she would wait for deputies at a picnic table just outside of an ATV rental business near Hauser (near North Bend).

When Deputy S. Starr and Reedsport police arrived, they discovered that 25-year-old Christine M. Saxon was not being chased and she was under the influence. Officers also discovered she had an outstanding warrant and was taken into Coos County's jail. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

- South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours



MORE PHOTOS BELOW






Booking.com


Below: Photo courtesy Instagram's carrie_francis86

Southern Oregon Coast: the sweeping golden lines of Seven Devil's area at Bandon. Photo courtesy Instagram's carrie_francis86. More on this https://www.beachconnection.net/news/devil_places_oregon_coast.php

Posted by Oregon Coast Beach Connection on Tuesday, May 3, 2022


Bandon photos Courtesy Manuela Durson Fine Arts 





Below: courtesy Oregon State Parks


More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Commercial Dungeness Boats Given the OK Through Rest of Oregon Coast, South W...
From Cape Falcon to Klipsan Beach (Ocean Park, Washington). Marine sciences

Heceta Head Scenic Viewpoint (formerly Devil's Elbow) - Florence, Oregon Coas...
A small, crescent beach cloistered from the wind by massive cliffs

Second Winter Waters Fest Brings Culinary / Drink Exploration to Portland, Or...
Feb 2 - 29 in Portland, Dayton, McMinnville. Newport events, Lincoln City events, Pacific City events, Rockaway Beach events, events, Seaside events, Astoria events

New Years Day First Day Hikes Along Oregon Coast Provide Guides to the Wonders
South coast events, Florence events, Newport events, Lincoln City events, Pacific City events, Astoria events

Lots of (Delightful) Lighthouse Lies: Oregon Coast Lighthouse with the Talles...
Now a curious part of history, they've all been ghost-busted. Weather, history

Lincoln City Quickly Explained: Zipping Through Central Oregon Coast Town's B...
From south to north through accesses. Roads end, Taft, Siletz Bay, travel tips

Surf Hazards Through Wed on Oregon / Washington Coast with 20-foot Waves; Aur...
An unusually-long warning period, large waves and Aurora (if we could see it)

S. Oregon Coast Car Chase and an Oddball Case for Coos County Sheriffs
A car chase and a woman bringing unwise attention to herself. Coos Bay, true crime


Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted