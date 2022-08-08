Pirates of Pacific Festival Invades Brookings on S. Oregon Coast Aug 12 - 14, Video

Published 08/08/22 at 6:25 PM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Brookings, Oregon) – A terrible - well, terribly fun - invasion is happening soon. One south Oregon coast event coming up quickly will have you screaming “Arrr, avast ye maties” with unrestrained glee. Although no one really knows what the hell that means, one thing for certain is that the Brookings Pirates of the Pacific Festival on August 12 – 14 will be just cause for such buccaneer-esque exclamations. (Courtesy photos and video - more at bottom of article)

It's a hidden gem in Oregon that's a non-stop kick in the pants – or pantaloons, if you prefer.

From the opening blast of a cannon, to rather amazing, intricately-staged pirate knife fights and mermaids, to food, belly dancers, pirate encampments and lots of rock 'n roll, the Pirates of the Pacific Festival is a lot more than just a group of folks getting dressed up like pirates. Over 60 vendors are hawking handmade wares as well. There's even been some appearances by a Captain Jack Sparrow imitator in the past.

All of it takes place at the Port of Brookings Harbor Boardwalk, a tradition of raiding and pillaging the south Oregon coast since 2010. This is now the 11th year of the event, with the 2020 rendition being canceled due to the pandemic. The fest is free.

Promoter Bruce Ellis, who also owns the Insider of S. Oregon Entertainment Newspaper, said the Pirates of the Pacific Festival got its start when he felt he wanted to give something back to the region for the support of his newspaper.

Now, the festival has spread its economic influence south and north.

“The Pirate Fest not only brings revenue to Brookings Harbor, but also to Crescent City and Gold Beach, filling hotels and bringing customers to local businesses and establishments in all of these cities and surrounding areas as well,” Ellis said.

These days, it's Ellis (who goes by Captain Curry), Mike Moran (Captain Squishee) and Crissy Cooper (Captain Esmeralda) who steer this vessel into south Oregon coast waters. They don't just create the festival – they dive right in with their own characters.

The whole affair is a tremendously colorful one and it's much more than just LARPing pirates, though the costumed presence of these alternate personalities is thrilling on its own. The video shows some intense play sword fighting between participants, but Ellis didn't really know if that would return.

“I do know there will be cannons,” he told Oregon Coast Beach Connection.

Indeed, the cannon fire is real.

Another bit of buccaneer fun will be the beer garden, where swashbucklers over 21 can get their swill on.

The music lineup is impressive all its own, featuring all kinds of pirate-themed tunes on two different stages, with one named the Shipwreck Stage. Lots of south Oregon acts appear, like Frankie Hernandez (doing reggae), or the blues of Spence Bros Blues Band or Mighty Steelheads. Tribal Waters will be doing belly dancing periodically. One of the highlights has got to be northern California's celtic rockers O'Craven, whose harder-edged yet adept mix of Ye Olde English Isles and crunchy guitars lends a bit of a wallop. Dressed in full pirate gear, they're like a more punk version of Tempest - as if that '90s band had melded with The Pogues..

Friday: noon to 8 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pirates of the Pacific Festival website.

