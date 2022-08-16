Central Oregon Coast's Breast Cancer Walk Set for October

Published 08/16/22 at 6:28 PM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Newport, Oregon) - Saturday, October 1 is when the fight against breast cancer takes new territory on the central Oregon coast. The Coast Busters Walk for Breast Cancer happens that day in Newport, now in its second year. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this walk is the outcome of two local ladies’ desire to inspire hope for other women and their families struggling with breast cancer.

The driving force behind this Oregon coast event is the energetic combo of Sonia Graham and Jeanette Campagna – themselves survivors – who wanted to make a difference for women in their own community battling breast cancer and give back to the area after local medical teams had supported them. They adopted the motto that something good can certainly come from something bad, starting the first annual walk in Newport in 2021.

Last year's inaugural run brought in over 100 participants and snagged more than $14,000 for the cause.

Once again, this three-mile walk will be held on the track at Newport High School. Proceeds raised from the event will stay local and benefit Pacific Communities Health District Foundation Women’s Cancer Fund and Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation. These central Oregon coast organizations provide a wide array of support that aids breast cancer patients with many facets of their cancer treatment. It’s an opportunity to proudly raise awareness in the community and provide faith, courage, confidence, and hope for all women who have been affected by breast cancer.

Registration fees for the event include a Coast Busters Walk t-shirt, pink ribbon pin, access to special events, and the power in knowing that women and their families fighting breast cancer will benefit significantly.

Early bird registration is $25 until August 31 and guarantees an official event t-shirt. General registration is $35 from September 1-30. Registration on the day of the event is $45.

Those who raise $150 or more will have their name publicly placed on the Coast Busters Honor Roll. People are encouraged to create a team and dress up in their favorite pink attire on Walk Day. Prizes will be awarded to the top three individual fundraisers and the those with the best themed attire.

To register or donate, visit www.CoastBustersWalk.com. Sponsorships are also available with marketing benefits on official event flyers, t-shirts, social media, and more.

Hotels in Newport - Where to eat - Newport Maps and Virtual Tours





MORE PHOTOS BELOW



























More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted