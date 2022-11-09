September's Bounty at N. Oregon Coast Farmers Markets: What's New

Published 09/11/22 at 5:25 PM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Manzanita, Oregon) – It only seems like a long summer in Oregon and Washington, with all the above-average heat. But in actuality, summer got off to a late start, really only starting in July – and then just barely. Which means on the Oregon coast, its vast collection of farmers markets are still cookin' – as in lively, jumpin' and buzzing with activity. (Photo of heirloom tomatoes in Tillamook County, courtesy photo)

Along the north Oregon coast, the North Coast Food Trail is entering its new season of foodie fun while the farmers markets there begin getting new goodies in. Yet these indie purveyors of freshness are also entering their last weeks, with September usually shutting down the outdoor markets. There's still a few days to a couple weeks to snag the yummy stuff, however.

According to Explore Tillamook Coast:



Manzanita: photo copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection

“A few harvests got off to a slower start thanks to rain through June. But since then, the warm sun has encouraged a bountiful harvest.”

Explore Tillamook Coast provided a short list of new harvest items:

Huckleberries have been pouring in, and they are often foraged.

Finally, tomatoes are in, said Explore Tillamook Coast, along with cantaloupes, yellow onions and purple artichokes.

Perfect for salads, pickling or canning (or imitating Dwight Schrute), beets are in. Look for green beans, cauliflower, broccoli and corn. Want a little spice with your Oregon coast visit? Chiles are featured now. In the more comfort food realm, potatoes, yams and the seasonally hip and cool pumpkins should be on your list.

“And don’t forget all the other foodie goodies available: jams, coffee, bakery, candies, tea, meats and fish,” the agency said.

The North Coast Food Trail covers some 85 miles with about 60 stops to feed your gullet and expand your palate. You can find the full list of this delicious means of exploration here.

For farmers markets, you'll find them big and small at Seaside, Astoria, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Tillamook and Neskowin. See:

The Astoria Sunday Market happens at 12th and Commercial in downtown Astoria, featuring some truly unique fare. Up to 200 vendors showcase each week from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The whole endeavor covers four whole blocks now and runs until October.

Among the highlights is its food court, which can go quite international. Yummy finds like Salvadoran food or wood-fired pizza can be found, along with plenty of gourmet pizza and crabcakes. 503-440-7168. Astoria Market website.

At Seaside, the Seaside Farmers Market goes into September every Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Lots of produce, pasture-raised meats, hand-crafted products and organic cheeses along with a vibrant food court are all part of the outdoor fun. There's also gobs of live music each week. It's at 1120 Broadway St., Seaside, Oregon. Seaside Farmers Market website.



Cannon Beach Farmers Market, courtesy photo

The Cannon Beach Farmers Market is a longtime Oregon coast treasure that runs every Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., boasting artisan products, seafood, mushrooms, fresh produce, meat and live music as well. It runs through September 17 at 163 East Gower Avenue. 503-436-8044. Market website.

In Manzanita, Underhill Plaza (635 Manzanita Ave.) is the place to be every Friday evening for the Manzanita Farmers Market. It runs 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. through September 17 this year. Wineries are also a specialty here, along with all the fresh and often innovative goodies this part of the north Oregon coast is known for. 503-836-3534. Manzanita Farmers Market website.

Tillamook Farmers Market runs each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. into September, taking place on the corner of Laurel Avenue and Second Street in downtown Tillamook. Among all those fresh goodies, the event also has live music and activities for kids. 503-842-7525. Market website.

Josi Farms is a farmstand open daily, showing off its farm with tours on Saturdays in the summer months. Each Saturday you can grab locally-grown grub at its farm from 1 – 3 p.m. 735 Wilson River Loop Road. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-812-1506.

The Neskowin Farmers Market is a unique stop along the North Coast Food Tour, tucked away in the tiny town and held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It's at Proposals Meadow across Highway 101 from the main wayside. 503-715-6252. Market website.

