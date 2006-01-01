Three Awesome, Unknown Aspects of Oceanside, N. Oregon Coast Video

Published 07/08/020 at 7:44 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oceanside, Oregon) – For such a tiny town, the village of Oceanside is crammed full of intriguing details and finds. It’s actually quite possible you couldn’t find it all in one day. It’s also possible you won’t see it all, depending on the time of year.

That’s one of the many things that makes this diminutive burgh so engaging. Here’s three more of them.

Summer’s Bigger Sands. On any given summer along the Oregon coast sand levels rise, creating an array of different looks to your favorite beach and sometimes drastically changing a spot. Often, it makes any beach a lot wider by creating sand bars just at the tideline and on the beach itself. This can give the illusion of an extremely low tide, but it’s simply the sand bars pushing the tide way out.





Oceanside is one of those that is on the fun-o-rama receiving end of this, where summer can extend the sands beyond ol’ Maxwell Point and you sometimes don’t have to use the tunnel to go to the other side. This seems to be a somewhat recent development: many have told Oregon Coast Beach Connection they hadn’t seen that before the mid 2010s.

The differences are absolutely striking – downright stunning. You can see from the two photos above: one with Oceanside’s Maxwell Point in a normal state, and the second with a huge chunk of empty sand around it. (Also see Oceanside Unusual Tide Condtions, Free Access)

Oceanside During Wartime. Oceanside got its start on July 4, 1922, after the Rosenberg brothers – who had purchased the land – officially named it. The tiny place will soon turn 100 years old.

Even in its early days it was quite the resort town, with a good 500 tents set up all over the village to house guests. That beats its current lodging capacity count by a good factor of ten. However, the Great Depression took a large bite out of that, and eventually World War II killed its tourism biz completely. All those tent sites went to soldiers at that time. (See Oceanside History Part 1)

Just up the road towards Cape Meares you’ll spot Radar Road if you’re observant. Soldiers were housed here as well, manning a radar station. Keep reading.





Short Beach’s Delicious Secrets. Take the road running behind Oceanside northward - the road that was once the Three Capes Loop, but now it’s known as “Route” or “Tour” since a landslide closed that loop off. About a mile up that road you’ll bump into Short Beach (not to be confused with Manzanita’s famous Short Sand Beach). It’s a bit of a secret spot all by itself, stuffed between Oceanside’s Maxwell Mountain and Cape Meares and no obvious signage.

You park at a gravel spot either next to the entrance or across the street. Take the “stairway of a one thousand steps” (they’re probably not kidding), and you step onto a stunning, pristine beach with a big blob that looks a lot like Neskowin’s Proposal Rock. (See Short Beach, Near Oceanside)

Perhaps its most amazing sight is one you can barely see: the concrete remnants of the radar station that once kept guard here. That structure is in the middle of some trees, across the road and north about a block or so. It’s one of the few true remnants of World War II found along the Oregon coast. Hotels in Oceanside - Where to eat - Oceanside Maps and Virtual Tours









