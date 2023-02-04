An 'Artventure' App on Central Oregon Coast Lets You Explore and Maybe Win a Glass Float

Published 04/02/23 at 6:25 AM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Notice those curious and colorful murals throughout the central Oregon coast burgh of Lincoln City? Wondering what those are about? Maybe also hoping to find a glass float the easy way? (Above: the Octopus mural. Artists: Goonie Wolfe and Anthony Ortega)

There's an app for that.

Throughout April, Explore Lincoln City combines a digital passport to Lincoln City's Art Trail with the opportunities for winning actual glass floats. It's art-meets-more-art in a laidback beach town. The app is free and there is other swag you can win as well.



“We’re excited to highlight Lincoln City’s incredible public art collection through a digital passport program that will guide visitors along a seven-mile journey throughout numerous neighborhoods,” said Ed Dreistadt, director of Explore Lincoln City. “We’re especially thrilled to incorporate our famed hand-blown glass floats from our Finders Keepers program as prizes for those who are following the trail and enjoying all of the sculptures, statues, mosaics and murals that Lincoln City has to offer.”

Behind each work of public art there's a story, with numerous pieces stretched along this seven miles of Oregon coastline. They and their details are displayed in this unique app, and as of a week ago you could start choosing your own adventure (or "artventure"). Visit at least 25 locations on the trail and you're automatically entered into a drawing for one of 50 hand-blown glass floats – the kind that people flock to the Oregon coast to search out.

How does this work?

Once you get the passport mobile app (download link is here), you'll find it's stuffed with a broad range of not just Lincoln City's murals but also sculptures and mosaics. It's a whole other side of Lincoln City to explore.

Receive the initial text message: The passport will be instantly delivered to one’s phone via text and email and is ready to use immediately. There is no app to download. The passport can be saved to one’s phone’s home screen for easy one-tap access.

Redeem: When visiting an art location, participants simply check in using their phone's built in GPS, which will record their visit to count towards earning prizes.

A few of the nearly 50 art installations included in the Lincoln City Art Trail include:

There's Poppy, an intriguing, large interactive sculpture you can actually put into motion. It's created by local artist Pete Beeman.

Joe the Seal Lion at SW 3th St. is a famed sculpture that's been painted by various artists. It's about an even more famous sea lion that once brightened people's lives in the town's early days. Current Artist: Justin Sparks. (Odd Oregon Coast History: Lincoln City's Citizen Sea Lion)

Ozzie, Louie & Finnigan (sculpture mascots for the Community Center) Artist: Heidi Erickson

Lincoln on the Prairie (namesake sculpture for Lincoln City) - Artist: Anne Hyatt Huntington

Octopus (mural) - Artists: Goonie Wolfe and Anthony Ortega

Taft Arch - Artist: Fire Mountain Forge

Vibrations (installation and ground mural) - Artist: Crystal Meneses

For more information about Lincoln City’s Digital Art Trail Passport: https://www.oregoncoast.org/art-trail/ MORE PHOTOS BELOW

