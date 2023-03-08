Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

77th Annual Bandon Cranberry Festival Sweetens South Oregon Coast Sept. 9 - 10

Published 08/03/23 at 5:31 a.m.
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

77th Annual Bandon Cranberry Festival Sweetens South Oregon Coast Sept. 9 - 10

(Bandon, Oregon) – Is it a coincidence that Bandon almost rhymes with cranberry? (Bandon - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; some specials in summer
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Some specials for summer
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Some specials for summer
In Lincoln City:
Some specials for summer
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Some specials for summer
In Newport:
Look for some specials
In Waldport
Some specials for summer
In Yachats, Florence
Some specials for summer
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; summer deals

Yes it is, and that was a bad pun. All kidding aside, the little south Oregon coast town and the fruit are inextricably intertwined, and the 77th annual Bandon Cranberry Festival displays that in full form on September 9 – 10. This year's theme is Crandyland; now there's a pun that actually works.

Perhaps the biggest festival on the south Oregon coast, it's held each year to give a shout out to local cranberry farmers, and to teach the general public about the area's major industry. It features entertainment and fun for all ages, even serving as an introduction of the area to visitors.

It's certainly ingrained in Bandon's culture, being a major tradition that goes back to the close of World War II.


Courtesy Bandon Chamber

The Bandon Cranberry Festival brings on a parade, the festival market, an atmospheric street dance at night, along with live music and that ever-famous cranberry eating contest. Art exhibits, the big craft market and displays of farm equipment and classic cars round out the experience.

The local traditions run deep here as well, including the Cranberry Queen coronation and some major sports events in the community.

One of the events that opens the festival for locals is the Cranberry Kitchen Contest, happening on Friday, September 8. The first Queen of the Kitchen was crowned the second year of the festival, in 1948.

It all officially kicks off on Saturday morning with the parade through town. The theme will be Crandyland.

There's also the Cranberry Festival Bike Ride, Old Town Marketplace Farmers Market, and the quilt show on Saturday, along with Cranberry Festival Vendor Market and live music on stage. The cranberry eating contest gets underway and there's free games of cornhole going on. The street dance happens at night on Saturday.

On Sunday, look for the Cranberry Festival Food Court, the Prancing Pet Parade, more cranberry-eating, cornhole, live music and shopping throughout the south Oregon coast town. Things round out with the Cranberry Run through Bandon.

Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours

Look for exact times to be published on the web page soon. 541-347-9616



MORE PHOTOS BELOW





Below courtesy Manuela Durson see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more


More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Parts of South Oregon Coast Reopen to Razor Clamming - But Not Much
From Cape Blanco to Brookings; Seal Rock to Florence. Marine sciences
World's Oceans Changing Color, Study Says: Are Oregon / Washington Coast Next?
The likely culprit is human-induced climate change. Marine sciences
Laidback Rockaway Beach, Ocean in View from Hidden Oregon Coast Condo Rental
Luxury and an unstoppable view meet. Rockaway Beach hotel reviews, lodging news
77th Annual Bandon Cranberry Festival Sweetens South Oregon Coast Sept. 9 - 10
Live music, cranberry eating contest, vendors, too much fun. S. coast events
Wacky Beach Basics: What These Everyday Sights Mean on Oregon Coast / Washing...
What is sea foam and what are those piles of blobs. Marine sciences
The Little Dude That Just Gave Birth on the Oregon Coast
With one fish, genders are switched, among other amazing things. Marine sciences
More Cougar Sightings Within North Oregon Coast Town, Police Urge Caution
Nehalem Bay State Park trails are back open; Cannon Beach sightings. Sciences
One of Biggest Meteor Showers Now Above Oregon / Washington Coast, Peaks Aug ...
Among the brightest of meteor showers we get here. Sciences, astronomy. Washington coast events, south coast events, Florence events, Newport events, Lincoln City events, Pacific City events, Rockaway Beach events, Cannon Beach events, Seaside events, Astoria events

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted