Musical Tropical Breeze on Central Oregon Coast This Weekend

Published 11/12/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – A tropical breeze is coming to the central Oregon coast later this week. Mark Kailana Nelson is a master of the ukelele and the Hawaiian slack key guitar, and he shows up at the Lincoln City Cultural Center November 16 and 17 for not just a concert but two workshops for musicians as well.

Nelson also specializes in a ground-breaking way of playing the Celtic dulcimer, creating an enchanting new sound as soothing as an island breeze. He explores music from islands real and imaginary, lovingly played on instruments from widely different parts of the world,

In the early 1970;s Nelson was one of a handful of free-spirited musicians who created a whole new vocabulary for the Appalachian dulcimer and guitar. He created a driving flatpicking dulcimer style, playing the instrument with a force and passion seldom heard before. A first place win at the National Mountain Dulcimer Championships in Winfield, Kansas, in 1979 led to appearances at festivals, colleges and coffeehouses across North America and Europe, and a recording career spanning over 25 years and counting.

Nelson is an engaging performer, artfully weaving stories and humor with heartfelt music. Nelson has performed just about everywhere – from Barrow to Boston; Sligo to San Diego. He’s shared the stage with performers as diverse as Grover Washington, Jr.; Keola Beamer; Norton Buffalo; Phoebe Snow, Doc Watson, George Winston and many others.

An in-demand instructor at festivals, musical camps and clubs throughout the country; he is the author of numerous best selling books on the Hawaiian slack key guitar, ukulele and Appalachian dulcimer for Mel Bay Publications and his own imprint, Acme Arts.

On Saturday, November 16, Nelson will give a concert in the LCCC auditorium, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance, $14 at the door, on sale at the cultural center, 540 NE Hwy. 101, or by calling 541-994-9994; VISA and Mastercard accepted.

The following day – Sunday, November 17 – he’ll offer two ukulele workshops (at 10:30 am and noon). The cost is $35 for one, or $50 for both. To register, drop by or call the center, at the same number listed above. www.LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org.

More about Lincoln City below, including the Lincoln City Virtual Tour, Map.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted