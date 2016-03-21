|
Latest in Oregon Coast Tsunami Debris News - How to Report Tsunami Debris
(Oregon Coast) –. See below for constantly updated tsunami debris news from Oregon and Washington.
How to Report Tsunami Debris:
To report tsunami debris on the Oregon coast call 211 (1-800-SAFENET) or send an email at beach.debris@state.or.us.
Latest Tsunami Debris News Articles - Oregon, Washington Coast
Oregon Coast Citizen Science Day and Talk on Tsunami Debris
The weekend of June 24 and 25 will be a special weekend on the central Oregon coast that's entirely devoted to the Otter Rock Marine Reserve. Depoe Bay events
Oregon Coast Event Examines Debris Boats and Their Invasive Species
On Tuesday, May 17, Hatfield researcher John Chapman gives a talk with background information on this phenomenon. Florence events
Oregon Coast Beach Cleanup Finds the Odd, Spooky and Amusing
5,000 volunteers pulling some 90,000 pounds of litter and marine debris from Oregon coast beaches
SOLVE's Oregon Coast Cleanup Calls for Volunteers
On Saturday, March 26, scour beaches for wayward litter and debris washed in from winter storms
Agates on Oregon Coast Crazy Good; Erosion Changes Beaches
Other remarkable changes as well, including shifting streams around, filling beaches with debris, remodeling dunes
A Look at Oregon Coast Marine Debris, King Tides
A discussion about marine debris along the Oregon coast and a call for help about documenting king tides. Yachats events
Oregon Coast Presentations on El Nino, Birds, Marine Debris, the Blob
October 1 and 2 present some unique learning opportunities on two parts of the Oregon coast
Officials Tracking Suspected Tsunami Debris Boat off Oregon Coast
The object will soon be retrieved, and already has contained some still-living sea life
Clean Up the N. Oregon Coast's Bay and Estuary on March 7
Every two years, residents from the Manzanita/Nehalem Bay area of the north Oregon coast bundle together and attack the bay and its estuary to clean up litter and debris. Manzanita events
Oregon Coast and River Cleanup Snags nearly 5,000 Volunteers
SOLVE said over 52,200 pounds of trash and debris were collected from over 110 project sites including beaches, rivers, neighborhoods, parks, and school grounds around the state
Oregon Coast Tsunami Debris Questions: What are the Red Bulbs?
Among the many ocean debris finds of late along the Oregon coast are red bulbs, hardy and hardened enough to make the trek across the sea
New Meteor Shower Possible for Earth - including Oregon, Coast, Portland
Earth will be passing through a large cloud of debris from comet 209P/LINEAR on May 23 and 24
Oregon Coast Rush of Tsunami Debris: Call for Volunteers
A sudden flood of tsunami debris and other objects along the Oregon coast has officials scrambling to clean up the beaches
SOLVE Announces Date for Oregon Coast Spring Beach Cleanup
March 22 is now the official date for the next SOLVE Beach Cleanup along the Oregon coast. Tsunami debris. Science. Warrenton, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Yachats
Biggest Oregon Coast News Stories, Developments of the Year
Tsunami debris, wild weather, astronomy, meteors, whale research, somber ocean science, a weird fish, and more
Latest Tsunami Debris from Google News, various media
How a Ship-Sinking Clam Conquered the Ocean - Smithsonian
5 Dec 2016 at 8:32am
How a Ship-Sinking Clam Conquered the Ocean
Nancy Treneman's home tsunami debris ?lab? is a shed with a deck overlooking forest and sea above Gold Beach, Oregon. Wood chunks and beams, some wrapped in garbage bags, line the floor and sawhorse tables. The one she selects today is a round of ...
Beachcombers Still Finding Likely Tsunami Debris More Than 5 ... - OPB News
10 Apr 2016 at 3:26pm
Beachcombers Still Finding Likely Tsunami Debris More Than 5 ...
In this March 27, 2011 file photo, a man walks through the destroyed neighborhood below Weather Hill in Natori, Japan. Wally Santana/AP. The big Japanese ...
and more »
Fukushima radiation detected at Tillamook Bay, Gold Beach shores - KCBY.com 11
8 Dec 2016 at 12:14pm
Fukushima radiation detected at Tillamook Bay, Gold Beach shores
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2013, file photo, Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s official gives a briefing to journalists at H4 tank area, where radioactive water leaked from storage tank in August 2013, at TEPCO's Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant at Okuma ...
Fukushima radiation has reached US shoresStatesman Journal
Should we be worried about Fukushima radiation?USA TODAY
all 90 news articles »
Japan's tsunami debris: Five remarkable stories - BBC News
8 Mar 2016 at 4:09pm
Japan's tsunami debris: Five remarkable stories
This belonged to someone, this is someone's property," recalls Marcus Eriksen, a marine conservationist who led a 2012 expedition to survey the vast volume of debris cast into the ocean by a massive earthquake-triggered tsunami that hit Japan's ...
Tsunami Hitchhikers From Japan Now Swimming At Oregon Aquarium04:00Here And Now
Tsunami washed Japanese shore crabs, barred knifejaws and blue ...The Register-Guard
Tsunami's Hitch-hiking Marine Life Find Refuge in OregonVoice of America
The Maritime Executive -Oregon Coast Beach Connection
all 11 news articles »
Scientists still worry about species tsunami swept from Japan to ... - KVAL
11 Mar 2016 at 3:10pm
Scientists still worry about species tsunami swept from Japan to ...
CORVALLIS, Ore. The March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami in Japan changed beachcombing in Oregon.RELATED |5 years later: Scenes from Japan's ...
and more »
Derelict boat in Coos Bay may be tsunami debris - KOIN.com - KOIN.com
22 Mar 2016 at 4:08pm
Derelict boat in Coos Bay may be tsunami debris - KOIN.com
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew spotted a portion of the boat, which is 25-30 feet long, towards the southern end of the coast on March 16.
Possible Japan tsunami boat washes onto Oregon coastStatesman Journal
Boat debris suspected to be from Japan tsunami washes ashore in southern OregonOregonLive.com
Japan tsunami debris adriftReuters
Patch.com -KBND
all 41 news articles »
Oregon Coast Event Examines Debris Boats and Their Invasive Species - Oregon ...
15 May 2016 at 6:02pm
Oregon Coast Event Examines Debris Boats and Their Invasive Species
(Florence, Oregon) ? There are still unsettling aspects to the aftermath of Japan's 2011 earthquake and the tsunami debris that is arriving on the Oregon coast. The region has seen an upsurge this year in everything from buoys to bottles. Sometimes ...
King tides provide a peek at rising seas - Local News - The Daily ... - Daily...
16 Dec 2016 at 11:03am
King tides provide a peek at rising seas - Local News - The Daily ...
Read King tides provide a peek at rising seas from The Daily Astorian.
and more »
Latest from Washington State, various media
Indonesia quake stirs grim memories for tsunami survivors - Washington Post
8 Dec 2016 at 3:34am
Indonesia quake stirs grim memories for tsunami survivors
?I was a university student in Banda Aceh when the tsunami washed away our house in 2004,? he said, recalling how the fearsome waters scattered members of his family. ?I tried to hold my 9-year-old brother tightly, but debris in the water struck us, we ...
Earthquake strikes near Banda Aceh, IndonesiaWashington Times
Frantic rescue underway in Indonesia as quake kills scoresKLEW
all 1,177 news articles »
Indonesia president visits quake survivors, vows to rebuild - Washington Post
8 Dec 2016 at 8:29pm
Indonesia president visits quake survivors, vows to rebuild
Washington Post
Darma Yanti, who ran a garment business in the market with her husband, said it was a miracle she survived both Wednesday's earthquake and the 2004 tsunami. ... ?I heard people shouting from the debris: Men, women, children,? Yanti said, sobbing. ?Oh ...
and more »
Beachcombers Still Finding Likely Tsunami Debris More Than 5 Years After Disa...
10 Apr 2016 at 3:26pm
Beachcombers Still Finding Likely Tsunami Debris More Than 5 Years After Disaster
Local beach cleanup volunteer Russ Lewis showed NOAA Administrator Kathryn Sullivan and Congresswomen Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wa, a wide variety of debris he collected that had Japanese writing or labels. ?You can go out there one morning after a ...
and more »
Aftershocks drive Indonesians from homes in quake-hit Aceh - Washington Post
13 Dec 2016 at 4:02am
Washington Post
and more »
How a Ship-Sinking Clam Conquered the Ocean - Smithsonian
5 Dec 2016 at 8:32am
How a Ship-Sinking Clam Conquered the Ocean
Though we don't find any on this day, about 22 percent of the tsunami debris that researchers have assembled from the North American west coast is wooden building material. And as Treneman has painstakingly examined 125 collected pieces, she's found ...
Police: Washington toddler dies after being crushed under dresser - WFXL FOX 31
28 Nov 2016 at 3:54pm
Police: Washington toddler dies after being crushed under dresser
Police: Washington toddler dies after being crushed under dresser ... Indonesia's Climate, Meteorology and Geophysics Agency said the quake has no potential to trigger a tsunami. Sulaiman, a local disaster official, told local MetroTV that a woman and ...
and more »
Clinton decries rise of fake news in Capitol speech - KEPR 19
9 Dec 2016 at 6:45am
KEPR 19
Clinton warned that "it's now clear that so-called fake news can have real-world consequences," an apparent reference to an incident involving a gunman who fired multiple shots inside a Washington pizza shop that has become the target of a fake ...
and more »
High court sides with Samsung in patent dispute with Apple - KOMO News
6 Dec 2016 at 7:34pm
High court sides with Samsung in patent dispute with Apple
WASHINGTON (AP) ? The Supreme Court unanimously sided with smartphone maker Samsung on Tuesday in its high-profile patent dispute with Apple over design of the iPhone. The justices said Samsung may not be required to pay all the .... Excavators were ...
Samsung Electronics Co. v. Apple Inc. - Supreme CourtSupreme Court
Samsung wins Supreme Court fight with AppleUSA TODAY
all 271 news articles »
|