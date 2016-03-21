The weekend of June 24 and 25 will be a special weekend on the central Oregon coast that's entirely devoted to the Otter Rock Marine Reserve. Depoe Bay events

Oregon Coast Event Examines Debris Boats and Their Invasive Species

On Tuesday, May 17, Hatfield researcher John Chapman gives a talk with background information on this phenomenon. Florence events

Oregon Coast Beach Cleanup Finds the Odd, Spooky and Amusing

5,000 volunteers pulling some 90,000 pounds of litter and marine debris from Oregon coast beaches

SOLVE's Oregon Coast Cleanup Calls for Volunteers

On Saturday, March 26, scour beaches for wayward litter and debris washed in from winter storms

Agates on Oregon Coast Crazy Good; Erosion Changes Beaches

Other remarkable changes as well, including shifting streams around, filling beaches with debris, remodeling dunes

A Look at Oregon Coast Marine Debris, King Tides

A discussion about marine debris along the Oregon coast and a call for help about documenting king tides. Yachats events

Oregon Coast Presentations on El Nino, Birds, Marine Debris, the Blob

October 1 and 2 present some unique learning opportunities on two parts of the Oregon coast

Officials Tracking Suspected Tsunami Debris Boat off Oregon Coast

The object will soon be retrieved, and already has contained some still-living sea life

Clean Up the N. Oregon Coast's Bay and Estuary on March 7

Every two years, residents from the Manzanita/Nehalem Bay area of the north Oregon coast bundle together and attack the bay and its estuary to clean up litter and debris. Manzanita events

Oregon Coast and River Cleanup Snags nearly 5,000 Volunteers

SOLVE said over 52,200 pounds of trash and debris were collected from over 110 project sites including beaches, rivers, neighborhoods, parks, and school grounds around the state

Oregon Coast Tsunami Debris Questions: What are the Red Bulbs?

Among the many ocean debris finds of late along the Oregon coast are red bulbs, hardy and hardened enough to make the trek across the sea

New Meteor Shower Possible for Earth - including Oregon, Coast, Portland

Earth will be passing through a large cloud of debris from comet 209P/LINEAR on May 23 and 24

Oregon Coast Rush of Tsunami Debris: Call for Volunteers

A sudden flood of tsunami debris and other objects along the Oregon coast has officials scrambling to clean up the beaches

SOLVE Announces Date for Oregon Coast Spring Beach Cleanup

March 22 is now the official date for the next SOLVE Beach Cleanup along the Oregon coast. Tsunami debris. Science. Warrenton, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Yachats

Biggest Oregon Coast News Stories, Developments of the Year

Tsunami debris, wild weather, astronomy, meteors, whale research, somber ocean science, a weird fish, and more