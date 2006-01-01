Officials: No Fireworks on Oregon Beaches; Washington Coast Rules, Concerns

Updated 07/01/020 at 6:24 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Portland, Oregon) – Fireworks have become a lightning rod issue around the U.S., especially those that fly up in the air. On the Oregon coast, however, all types are illegal on the beaches, while up on the Washington coast there is a worry of plastic debris.

Officials in both Oregon and Washington are reminding beach visitors of the rules and the potential hazards. With both state park divisions under budget cuts and a lack of resources, it’s more important than ever to be careful and considerate with your fireworks use.

This is also a good opportunity to remind the public that camping on Oregon and Washington beaches is illegal as well – and it’s dangerous.

Another rule to look out for on both coastlines: face coverings are required in all indoor public places.

For Oregon’s beaches, Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) wishes to remind everyone that fireworks of any kind are prohibited on all beaches and in all Oregon state parks.

While beaches may seem like a safe place to shoot them off, they’re prohibited because of the beach grass nearby. This includes the normally “harmless” sparklers – all types are banned on the beaches.

Normally, visitors could get away with this in spite of the law because of the sheer numbers of people doing them and the fact they’re usually shot off right near a large fireworks celebration. You could - essentially - be hiding among the rest of them.

With no major displays going on, Oregon State Police, local sheriffs and city police will have an easier time spotting law breakers this year. This time around is not the opportunity to take the chance on the large fines, which can reach near $1000 in some areas.

Camping on beaches is also illegal and a seriously bad idea in both states. Stick to the state and county campgrounds. In all city-run beaches it’s also illegal.

OPRD told Oregon Coast Beach Connection that high tides can come along and injure you, rocks may fall of cliff areas, and sometimes people sleeping on beaches make targets for being terrorized.

Along the Washington coast, Washington State Parks (WSP) said while their fireworks laws are different than Oregon’s, the agency is gravely concerned about debris.

“Be safe with your personal fireworks,” WSP said. “Most professional fireworks shows have been canceled this year. Fireworks bought outside state borders or on tribal land may be illegal, so it is best to shop locally. Meanwhile, please extinguish all personal fireworks before placing them in the trash or your vehicle.”

WSP also added don’t park your cars overnight on the beaches because a high tide of 10 feet is expected. See more on Washington coast safety and rules.

