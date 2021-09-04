Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Apparent SpaceX Rocket Debris Found on Oregon Coast

Published 04/09/21 at 9:25 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Apparent SpaceX Rocket Debris Found on Oregon Coast

(Waldport, Oregon) – It's like an X-Files episode on the Oregon coast. (Photo courtesy Lincoln County Sheriffs)

Lincoln County Sheriffs reported Friday they found what appears to be charred debris from the Falcon X rocket that created such a startling show in the skies over the west coast in late March. This comes after another piece was found in eastern Washington last week.

The chunk of fuel container-like debris was found in Waldport after washing up in the Alsea Bay, according to the sheriff's office.

“The debris was removed from the Alsea Bay by a fisherman and was briefly stored near a local business,” the office said.

Deputies responded about 3:15 p.m. Friday and set up an exclusion perimeter while officials assessed the object and any possible hazards.

“Central Oregon Coast Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and determined the object was not an immediate hazardous materials threat,” the county said. “After further consultation with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, SpaceX was contacted.”


(Photo courtesy Lincoln County Sheriffs)

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that storm watch season is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials starting November
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deal available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

SpaceX was unable to determine for certain if the object was from their rocket, but the sheriff's office said it was “consistent with a composite overwrapped pressure vessel.”

Engineers from the space company examined numerous photographs and took into account various observations from deputies before giving the go-ahead to move the object, saying it was safe to do so.

“The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office thanks Central Oregon Coast Fire and Rescue, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, and SpaceX for their rapid response to this incident,” the office said.

Last week, a chunk of similar debris crashed on a farm in eastern Washington, according to Grant County Sheriffs. It was determined to be from the SpaceX rocket that broke up in the skies above the west coast.

That object was about five feet long and also a composite-overwrapped pressure vessel used for storing helium. It left a four-inch dent in the grounds of the farm but no one was hurt.

The owner of the property wanted to remain anonymous and Grant County Sheriffs said they will not release the location of that Washington landing spot. MORE PHOTOS AND VIDEO BELOW

Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours

MORE PHOTOS BELOW







SpaceX rocket debris burning up over the NW in March

Also See Fireball Puts on Rare Show for a Few in Oregon, Washington - But Not Coastline 2:11 AM on Thurs morn a rare fireball hit the atmosphere



SpaceX debris found in Washington last week, courtesy Grant County Sheriff's

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Apparent SpaceX Rocket Debris Found on Oregon Coast
Found at Waldport: what appears to be charred debris from the Falcon X rocket. Astrononmy, Sciences
Now Is Seal Pup Season on Oregon / Washington Coast: Leave Them Alone
Give them plenty of space and do not touch, say experts. Sciences
Fireball Debris Over Oregon Coast, Washington, Canada Was SpaceX Rocket
Documented on the Oregon coast, northern California, Idaho, Washington and even in southern Canada. Astronomy, sciences, weather
What Does First Day of Spring Mean for Oregon / Washington Coast? Look to Skies
First day of spring and of spring break, and lots of intricate astronomy interactions. Weather, science
Lincoln City's SW 35th St. Access: Oregon Coast History and Tidal Surprises
There are layers of history here, wild to curiously odd tidal and sand action, and gobs of space. Travel tips, kids
Astronomer Answers Why Are Stars Different Colors Above Washington / Oregon C...
What's happening when your night photo captures such different colors out in space. Part weather, mostly astronomy. Sciences
Weird Science of Tides Along Oregon / Washington Coast: Loosening the Moon
All these questions have as much to do with astronomy and space as well as the Earth, its oceans and the beaches. Sciences
Bizarre Star Twinkle Leads to Discovery: Portland, Oregon, Washington Coast A...
An oddly flashing sight has a simple explanation, but with a twist. Weather

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 