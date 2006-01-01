Tree-Lighting Ceremonies Highlight the Season on Oregon Beaches

Published 11/25/2012

(Oregon Coast) – Some tree-lighting ceremonies have already taken place along the Oregon coast, but more are coming right up. There are some other types of holiday celebrations that kickstart the season in their areas as well that are worth mentioning, happenings all up and down the northern half of the coastline. (Above: Depoe Bay's festive decor).

Here's a sampling:

December 15-23, 26-30. Flavel House Museum Plum Pudding and Tea. A major holiday tradition on the north coast with a hefty helping of history. 2 p.m. Flavel House. 441 Eighth St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-2203. www.cumtux.org.

December 1. Tillamook Christmas Tree Lighting. City Hall. 210 Laurel Ave. Tillamook, Oregon.

December 1. Oregon Coast Festival of Lights Parade. Trophies will be awarded. Afterglow Party at the Fred Meyer Outdoor Garden Center. Tillamook, Oregon. www.ocfollightparade.org.



December 7. Winter Celebration Opening Ceremony. The Opening Ceremony is held at the Little Log Church Museum followed by a performance by the Sweet Adelines at the Yachats Ladies Clubhouse. Refreshments provided by the Yachats Ladies Club. 7 p.m. W. Third and Pontiac. Yachats, Oregon.

December 5. Santa and Sing-a-long. Bring the kids and greet Santa as he arrives by fire truck. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

December 1. Yaquina Bay Lighted Boat Parade. Come down to the bayfront and enjoy the start of the holiday season. Starts at dusk. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-6200.

December 1. Cannon Beach Haystack Holidays Lamp Lighting. Kick off the holidays the old fashioned way. Homemade goodies and refreshments served upstairs after the ceremony. 4-5 p.m. Sandpiper Square. 172 N. Hemlock. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2623.

December 1. A Whale of a Christmas in Depoe Bay. “Weather never stops us,” said Depoe Bay chamber director Carol Barkhurst, talking about what happens to their tree-lighting ceremony should the weather get rough. Numbers of attendants do vary with the weather, however. Children from the NFK as well as a surprise musical addition will perform. Santa arrives on a fire engine and the highlight is when the tree on top of the Whale Watch Center is lit. Walking the strip after the event is fun to check out for the drawings, treats, and special sales. 5:30 p.m. Whale Watch Center, Depoe Bay, Oregon. 877-485-8348. www.depoebaychamber.org

