A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

There will not be another property built like this in Cannon Beach in our lifetimes. Rare, premiere ocean front location; handsome, dramatic architecture and tasteful, fun (nostalgic) beach interiors. Overlooks Haystack Rock. 100 percent smoke free. Imaginative special occasion packages. Massive wood burning lobby fireplace. Library w/ fireplace, stocked with impressive book collection. Pet and family friendly. Lavish continental buffet breakfast. In-room fireplaces, mini-kitchens. Jacuzzi tubs in select rooms. DVD players, complimentary movies. Morning paper. Warm cookies.

A castle on the coast. Fine antiques, gourmet breakfast, luxury w/ ocean views, pet friendly. Social hour in the eve. Have to see to believe. East Ocean Rd., just north of the Arch Cape Tunnel. Arch Cape, Oregon (s. of Cannon Beach and Seaside). www.archcapehouse.com. 800-436-2848

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

the finest in luxury condominium lodging. Every unit is focused on the beauty of the sea and the beach.

20 gorgeous homes sleep up to 18; doubled that with some side-by-side homes. Some pet friendly. Cottages to massive homes; new oceanfront to renovated historic beach houses. All over central coast w/ Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Boiler Bay and Nye Beach. Long list of features, including barbecues, large decks, antique furnishings, wood stoves, gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, Jacuzzis and hot tubs. Most have movies, music, books. Gift basket w/ goodies in each

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

Tree-Lighting Ceremonies Highlight the Season on Oregon Beaches

Published 11/25/2012

(Oregon Coast) – Some tree-lighting ceremonies have already taken place along the Oregon coast, but more are coming right up. There are some other types of holiday celebrations that kickstart the season in their areas as well that are worth mentioning, happenings all up and down the northern half of the coastline. (Above: Depoe Bay's festive decor).

Here's a sampling:

December 15-23, 26-30. Flavel House Museum Plum Pudding and Tea. A major holiday tradition on the north coast with a hefty helping of history. 2 p.m. Flavel House. 441 Eighth St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-2203. www.cumtux.org.

December 1. Tillamook Christmas Tree Lighting. City Hall. 210 Laurel Ave. Tillamook, Oregon.

December 1. Oregon Coast Festival of Lights Parade. Trophies will be awarded. Afterglow Party at the Fred Meyer Outdoor Garden Center. Tillamook, Oregon. www.ocfollightparade.org.

December 7. Winter Celebration Opening Ceremony. The Opening Ceremony is held at the Little Log Church Museum followed by a performance by the Sweet Adelines at the Yachats Ladies Clubhouse. Refreshments provided by the Yachats Ladies Club. 7 p.m. W. Third and Pontiac. Yachats, Oregon.

December 5. Santa and Sing-a-long. Bring the kids and greet Santa as he arrives by fire truck. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

December 1. Yaquina Bay Lighted Boat Parade. Come down to the bayfront and enjoy the start of the holiday season. Starts at dusk. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-6200.

December 1. Cannon Beach Haystack Holidays Lamp Lighting. Kick off the holidays the old fashioned way. Homemade goodies and refreshments served upstairs after the ceremony. 4-5 p.m. Sandpiper Square. 172 N. Hemlock. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2623.

December 1. A Whale of a Christmas in Depoe Bay. “Weather never stops us,” said Depoe Bay chamber director Carol Barkhurst, talking about what happens to their tree-lighting ceremony should the weather get rough. Numbers of attendants do vary with the weather, however. Children from the NFK as well as a surprise musical addition will perform. Santa arrives on a fire engine and the highlight is when the tree on top of the Whale Watch Center is lit. Walking the strip after the event is fun to check out for the drawings, treats, and special sales. 5:30 p.m. Whale Watch Center, Depoe Bay, Oregon. 877-485-8348. www.depoebaychamber.org

 

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Beautifully wooded natural setting at quiet south end of Cannon Beach. Great during winter storms with a new book by the fireplace – or when the sun is out for family fun and beach strolling. Handsome beach cottage-style architecture. Lush flowering gardens and naturalized courtyard pond. Warm, inviting guest rooms. Continental buffet breakfast. Warm Cookies. Family and Pet Friendly. Welcome gifts. Smoke-free. Complimentary Wireless Connectivity. Wine and book signing events.

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Sumptuous indoor pool heated year round. Lovely ocean views come with many rooms. All units big, extremely comfortable, w/ special touches. Each room contains a microwave, refrigerator, in-room coffee makers, cable TV, and larger kitchen units are available as well. Free parking, choice of smoking or non-smoking rooms. Within walking distance to all of Yachats’ various amenities; short walk to the beaches
Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

