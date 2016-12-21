|
Oregon Coast Geology, Science of Geography, Rocks Oregon Coast - geological history for Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler, Rockaway, Garibaldi, Tillamook, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Waldport, Yachats and Florence.
| Oregon Coast Geology Reference Articles, Geological History
|
Places Where Things Explode on the Oregon Coast Get an oceanic eyeful in Yachats, Depoe Bay, Cannon Beach, Oceaside and more
A Different Side of Common Oregon Coast Landmarks Familiar places on the Oregon can take on a whole new look if you move around, geological history
Live Earthquake, Tsunami Updates from Oregon Coast, Washington. B.C., California, Alaska - Keep up on earthquakes and tsunami alerts as they happen for the entire west coast: California, Oregon, Washington and Canada's British Columbia
Cannon Beach Geology:
North Oregon Coast Cliff Face Speaks Volumes of Geologic History If one cliff in the Cannon Beach area could talk
Oceanside/Three Capes Geology:
Cape Meares Lava Flows - Oregon Coast Attraction Tells a ... Cape Meares Lava Flows - Oregon Coast Attraction Tells a Frightening Geologic Story - The sheer wonders (and the terrifying truth) of how
Lovely Oregon Coast Sights Have Frightening Beginnings - Beach ... If you'd like to learn more about the weird and wonderful world of Oregon coast geology, you can attend some programs that outline some
Rockaway Beach Geology
Rockaway Beach Twin Rocks Geology - beginnings of Rockaway
Newport, Oregon Geology:
Hidden Beach on Central Oregon Coast Filled with Mysteries, Scientific Delights It's part adventure in a Lewis & Clark vein, part visual feast and part scientific exploration.
Oregon Coast Residents Recall Intensity of Tsunami Evacuations Friday morning's tsunami evacuations yielded thousands of tales of potential refugees along the coastline
Same Oregon Coast Beach, Three Distinct Visions One Freaky Geology Lesson - Hug Point, on the north Oregon coast, is one of those wildly distinctive wonders that yields more and more the further you delve into it
Freaky Oregon Coast Facts: Geology of Pacific City's Haystack Rock How tall is it and what is the geologic origin
Yachats Geology
Yachats Geology: Wonders and Frights of Central Oregon Coast About 50 million years ago there was (and still is) a kind of soft spot in the Earth's crust that allowed all sorts of enormous lava flows to erupt
Central Oregon Coast Cave Tells a Varied Geologic Tale An ancient story of towering volcanoes, searing lava flows for hundreds of miles, continents drifting over millions of years - Neptune State Park, near Yachats
All Oregon Coast Tide Pools (where to find them - guide to every single tide pool)
Oregon Coast Camping Guide (every campsite on 180 miles of Oregon coast)
Bizarre Landmarks and Landscapes of the Oregon Coast The true hidden spots of the coast provide the real fun of discovery
Weird Discoveries are in the Details on Oregon Coast The craziest things can lurk in some of your favorite, regular beach stops and spots
Sand Levels Revealing Some Ghost Forests On Oregon Coast Winter has not conjured up much on Oregon's beaches this time around
Oregon Coast Travel, Tourism, Science, Entertainment News - Breaking News
Covering 180 miles of Oregon Coast Travel, Entertainment and Science: Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler, Rockaway, Garibaldi, Tillamook, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Waldport, Yachats and Florence.
Small Earthquake Shakes N. Oregon Coast; Rattles Nerves but No Damage
It rattled homes, businesses and some nerves, but did not cause any damage. Science
Three Small Quakes Off Oregon Coast Sunday, No Alerts
A trio of small earthquakes hit off the Oregon coast on Sunday, each roughly between 260 to 220 miles west of Coos Bay. Sciene, geology
Oregon Coast Fun Facts: Six Amazing Aspects of Cape Perpetua
Near Yacahts: Wild bears, a frightening, fiery beginning and some fascinating history, science, geology. Travel tips
Oregon Coast Scientist: Quakes More Frequent in Pacific NW Waters
New evidence is pointing to more frequent earthquakes along the Cascadia Subduction Zone than previously thought. Geology
Just What is Cape Kiwanda on Oregon's Coast? And Why It's Falling Apart
The curious geology of an Oregon landmark at Pacific City, what's been protecting it, and why it's disappearing more quickly now. Science
How Much of the N. Oregon Coast Did Not Exist 100 Years Ago? It's Amazing
Literally miles and miles of it did not exist a little over 100 years ago, until humans starting building jetties. Seaside, Warrenton, Gearhart, science, geology
Four Frightening Stories of Fire, Volcanoes from Oregon Coast
The really wild stuff happened millions of years ago and comprises much of the coastal landscape today. Geology, science
Ten Intriguing Things You Didn't Know About Lincoln City, Oregon Coast
A hidden bay, secret parks, stunning geology and historical attractions are just a part of this little journey
New Internet Hoax About Impending Oregon Coast Quake Goes Viral
How to arm yourself against getting fooled by such hoax sites, and the damage these could do to real warnings that may be issued.
Photos of Oregon Coast Ghost Forest Stumps: Where Else to Find Them
You'll find them near Cannon Beach, Pacific City, Oceanside, Seal Rock, Yachats and a lot in the Newport area. History. Geology
Oregon Coast Showing Its Underbelly: Ghost Forests, Prehistoric Bedrock
Agates, craggy bedrock more than 22 million years old and 4,000-year-old ghost forests. Geology
N. Oregon Coast's Rockaway Beach Has a Geologic, Land-Altering Surprise
That pair of sea stacks is creating a structure we can't see and bending the beach around it
N. Oregon Coast's Seaside Has History of Startling Geological Changes
The north Oregon coast family fun centerpiece used to look much different. Science
New Oregon Coast Mysteries, Discoveries at Hug Point Go Back Millions of Years
Some are 100 years old, others perhaps a few centuries, while one shocker goes back 15 million years. Geology, history
The Mysterious Shapes Found at Oregon Coast's Fogarty Beach
Something really weird and astounding lurks beneath the sands of Fogarty Beach, near Depoe Bay. Geology
Small Quake Off Oregon Coast, Depoe Bay; No Tsunami Alert
A small earthquake shook the ocean floor about 5:29 p.m. this evening, clocking in at a magnitude 3.9
The Scary Lava Flows of Oregon Coast: Sizzling Northwest History
If you're looking for a really scary disaster movie, like the recent San Andreas movie or even the creepy quake scares, look no further than the coast. Geology
Oregon Scientists: Reaction to Coastal Quake Scare a Tad Much
The article caught fire on the internet and created a viral monster, but cooler heads should prevail
8 Insane Finds at Yachats, Central Oregon Coast No One Tells You About
It's a section of Oregon coast full of wild finds, slightly hidden, but often jaw-dropping. Strawberry Hill, Bob Creek, kids, history, geology
Agate, Fossil Finding Clinics on Central Oregon Coast Led by Famed Expert
6 Dec 2016 at 5:34pm
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
Agate, Fossil Finding Clinics on Central Oregon Coast Led by Famed Expert
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
These free clinics begin with a brief orientation by Joki, where she will describe the geology of the area and the types of fossils and minerals that are commonly found. Then, she will take participants on a guided beach tour. Clinics last for ...
The Crazy, Hazy Tale of a Spectacular Oregon Coast Real Estate Failure
20 Aug 2016 at 7:54pm
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
The Crazy, Hazy Tale of a Spectacular Oregon Coast Real Estate Failure
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
Most troubling, the Anderson's had considerable trouble finding a geologist who would sign off on the idea. They went through several, and finally found one man from Waldport who actually wrote the construction might even stabilize the wobbly Jump Off Joe.
Manzanita Talk Covers Geology of N. Oregon Coast Rivers
2 May 2015 at 5:05am
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
Manzanita Talk Covers Geology of N. Oregon Coast Rivers
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
(Manzanita, Oregon) ? On May 14, you can get a fascinating glimpse into the geologic interactions between the shoreline and north Oregon coast rivers. That evening, the Lower Nehalem Watershed Council will welcome U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) ...
Pioneering Geologist from 1870's Celebrated on Oregon Coast
6 Jun 2015 at 4:30pm
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
Pioneering Geologist from 1870's Celebrated on Oregon Coast
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
(Newport, Oregon) ? Even in the dim and distant past of the central Oregon coast's tourism industry, there was an interest in the geology of the area. One Irish man cast new light on this burgeoning field way back in the 1870's, and on June 14, Newport ...
Oregon Coast Geology Fun Facts: Behind the Look of Cape Kiwanda
30 Dec 2012 at 5:46pm
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
Oregon Coast Geology Fun Facts: Behind the Look of Cape Kiwanda
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
State of Oregon geology documents from the 70's indicate these are ?extensive? around Cape Kiwanda and Sand Lake. Some of the wooded areas around Kiwanda are actually the remains of other dunes. Geologists also say remnants of these sit just north of ...
Presentation Shows Beauty and Beast of Oregon Coast Geology
31 Oct 2014 at 5:08am
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
Presentation Shows Beauty and Beast of Oregon Coast Geology
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
This 'Beauty and the Beast' story is vital to help the public enjoy scenic destinations along the Oregon Coast, appreciate how geology relates to the Coast's natural and cultural history, and understand how individuals and communities might mitigate ...
Yachats Geology: Wonders and Frights of Central Oregon Coast
14 Apr 2011 at 10:45am
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
Yachats Geology: Wonders and Frights of Central Oregon Coast
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
According to the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries, about 50 million years ago there was (and still is) a kind of soft spot in the Earth's crust that allowed all sorts of enormous lava flows to erupt. At the same time, the tectonic ...
Geology of an Oregon Coast Icon: Sweeping Cape Kiwanda
9 May 2012 at 7:12pm
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
Geology of an Oregon Coast Icon: Sweeping Cape Kiwanda
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
(Pacific City, Oregon) - Sometime around 18 million years ago or so, a massive area along what would eventually become the northwest United States had already been carved out by various erosional processes. About then, it started filling back up with ...
Freaky Oregon Coast Facts: Geology of Pacific City's Haystack Rock
1 Jun 2010 at 6:54pm
Beach Connection
Freaky Oregon Coast Facts: Geology of Pacific City's Haystack Rock
Beach Connection
?The rock has an estimated height of 340.6 feet (103.8 m) as determined from Lidar data collected by our agency last year,? said Jonathan Allan, Coastal Geomorphologist and Coastal Section Team Leader with Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral ...
Origin of an Oregon Coast Landmark: Devil's Punchbowl
7 May 2012 at 3:21pm
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
Origin of an Oregon Coast Landmark: Devil's Punchbowl
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
(Depoe Bay, Oregon) ? At one point, it was apparently called ?Satan's Cauldron.? At least that's how it was also refered to in a geology guide from the 70's. Now, we mostly know it as the Devil's Punchbowl, the swirling pot of oceanic, boiling madness ...
Comb as you are
13 Dec 2016 at 1:56pm
Oregon Coast Today
Comb as you are
Oregon Coast Today
?The geology of the Oregon Coast is simply fascinating! Each natural treasure you can find on our beach has a story behind it, dating back millions of years.? After a winter storm on the Oregon Coast, the sand erodes to reveal a treasure trove of ...
National Weather Service warns of floods, landslides in Oregon and SW Washington
23 Nov 2016 at 12:00pm
KOMO News
National Weather Service warns of floods, landslides in Oregon and SW Washington
OregonLive.com
The flood watch area includes the Portland area, north and central Oregon coast, the Oregon Coast Range, central and south Willamette Valley and the south Washington coast. Heavy rainfall Thursday and Friday could also lead to landslides, the geology ...
Thanksgiving Weather Alert: National Weather Service Warns of Floods, LandslidesPatch.com
FLOOD WARNING, LANDSLIDE DANGER: Locally heavy rainThe Chief News
Weather Service issues flood watchHood River News
Flood watch issued for northwest Oregon, could result in landslides
19 Dec 2016 at 9:14pm
KVAL
Flood watch issued for northwest Oregon, could result in landslides
KVAL
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for northwest Oregon from 7 p.m. Monday through Tuesday afternoon. Forecaster say the flooding could impact the greater Portland metro area, the central and south Willamette Valley, the northwest coast ...
Landslides, flooding hits Willamette Valley region amid saturation, heavy rainKATU
OUTDOORS CALENDAR
20 Dec 2016 at 12:21am
OUTDOORS CALENDAR
The Register-Guard
The free programs, a collaboration of the Deschutes National Forest and Mt. Bachelor Ski Area, focus on the ecology, geology and wildlife of the Cascades. Snowshoe tours begin this week and ... The Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport will claw into the ...
Seafloor sensors provide unprecedented view into underwater eruption
16 Dec 2016 at 2:58am
ZME Science
Seafloor sensors provide unprecedented view into underwater eruption
ZME Science
The new paper in Science is one of three studies published together that provide the first formal analyses of the seismic vibrations, seafloor movements and rock created during an April 2015 eruption off the Oregon coast. ?We have a new understanding ...
Researchers Unveil Secrets of Undersea VolcanoeNews Park Forest
UNCW Professor studying increase in undersea volcano's activity (VIDEO)
21 Dec 2016 at 12:42pm
Port City Daily
UNCW Professor studying increase in undersea volcano's activity (VIDEO)
Port City Daily
WILMINGTON ? Three hundred miles off the coast Oregon ? and nearly a mile down ? the Axial volcano has erupted twice in the last five years. Dr. Scott Nooner is trying to understand this increase, a dramatic rise in activity since the volcano's ...
Flood watches in place, landslides possible in southern Oregon
13 Dec 2016 at 5:02pm
KOBI-TV NBC5 / KOTI-TV NBC2
Flood watches in place, landslides possible in southern Oregon
KPIC News
The watch area includes the Siskiyou Mountains, Curry County coast, and eastern Curry and Josephine counties. The Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI) says the landslides could be triggered by the heavy rain and we should ...
Storms to bring rain, minor floodingCurry Coastal Pilot
Scientific Partnership Aims to Help Shape Safer Coastal Communities
7 Dec 2016 at 6:57am
United States Geological Survey (press release)
Scientific Partnership Aims to Help Shape Safer Coastal Communities
United States Geological Survey (press release)
Oregon State University's model of coastal dune evolution will be expanded to include management options such as vegetation planting, beach nourishment, and beach scraping. The University of Alabama will investigate the vulnerability of dunes to ...
Axial Seamount: A model for predicting volcanic eruptions?
17 Dec 2016 at 7:12am
Christian Science Monitor
Axial Seamount: A model for predicting volcanic eruptions?
Christian Science Monitor
Axial Seamount, the most active underwater volcano in the northeastern Pacific, is located about 300 miles off the coast of Oregon, on the Juan de Fuca ridge. There, two tectonic plates separate, and fresh magma is channeled into a series of underwater ...
First at Four: UNCW professor researches underwater volcano
20 Dec 2016 at 12:41pm
First at Four: UNCW professor researches underwater volcano ...
WECT-TV6
A professor from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington spent years researching an underwater volcano in the pacific ocean. (Source: UNCW).
