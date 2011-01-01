October on Oregon Coast: Rockaway Beach, Pacific City, Manzanita, Tillamook

Published 09/13/2012

(Manzanita, Oregon) – A look ahead to events on the north Oregon coast in October, in the Tillamook County towns of Pacific City, Oceanside, Tillamook, Bay City, Garibaldi, Rockaway Beach and Manzanita.

October 13-14. Rockaway Beach Rocktoberfest. Live music, food and crafts booths, with a beer and wine garden. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-8108.

October 17-21. Ocean Waves Quilt Camp. Twin Rocks Friends Camp. 18705 Hwy 101 N. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. www.janesfabricpatch.com/quilt_camp_2012.htm.

October 27. Rockaway’s Oktoberfest. St. Mary’s by the Sea. 275 S. Pacific St. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-8108.

October 31-November 2. North Coast Salmon Rendezvous. Swiss Hall. 4605 Brookfield Ave. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-6313.

WHEELER, NEHALEM, MANZANITA

Every Tuesday and Thursday. Clay Art Open Studio. Artists of all ages who are interested in working with clay are encouraged to visit. Tuesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday 5-8 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

Every Sunday. Life Drawing. This is an opportunity to practice drawing the human figure with a live model in a supportive and engaged atmosphere. The studio fee is $15 for the three hours and any experience level can join in. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Hoffman House Studios Drawing Room. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

October 13. Special Clay Art Open Studio. Artists of all ages who are interested in working with clay are encouraged to visit. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

October 14. Live music: Grainne Murphy and Kathleen Boyle. Traditional Celtic music with Irish fiddle and piano. 3-5 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

October 20. Manzanita Writers’ Series: Willy Vlautin. Northwest writer, author of Lean on Pete. 7-9 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

October 27. Manzanita Film Series. 7:30 p.m. $7. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org. Find lodging and places to stay in Manzanita and Pacific City below.

