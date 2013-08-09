N. Oregon Coast Program Looks At Today's Politics Through the Eyes of Lincoln

Published 09/08/2013

(Tillamook, Oregon) – Some fascinating political history will be examined on the north Oregon coast this month as the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum begins working in partnership with Oregon Humanities to present a Conversation Project program “Lessons from Lincoln: Is Political Bipartisanship Possible?” on Saturday, September 21 at 1 p.m. at the Museum. Led by Lincoln scholar Richard Etulain, this topic will investigate Abraham Lincoln’s adept use of bipartisanship during the Civil War and explore the possibility that Lincoln’s experiences can offer guidance in dealing with the polarizing controversies of today’s political behaviors.

Richard W. Etulain is professor emeritus of history at the University of New Mexico, where he taught American history and cultures while also directing its Center for the American West. He has taught at Northwest Nazarene University and Idaho State University as well. Etulain holds a doctorate in American History and Literature from the University of Oregon.

Etulain is the author or editor of more than forty-five books, including Beyond the Missouri: The Story of the American West (2006), and The American West: A Twentieth-Century History (2007). His most recent book is Lincoln Looks West: From the Mississippi to the Pacific (2010). He is currently working on a new book, Abraham Lincoln and the Oregon Country.

This program is free, open to the public and appropriate for all ages. For more information, please contact the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum at 503-842-4553 or visit www.tcpm.org. Tillamook County Pioneer Museum is in the north Oregon coast town of Tillamook, about 10 miles from Oceanside, 2106 Second Street, Tillamook.

