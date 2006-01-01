Oregon Coast Weather 180: A Sunnier Disposition for Holiday Weekend

Published 02/19/2011

(Oregon Coast) – Snow and icy conditions hit the Oregon coast for a brief period Friday, resulting at least one traffic accident. Then, in a sudden turnaround, the coast is bright and sunny for this weekend and showing off a much nicer disposition (above: a marsh at Cape Meares, near Tillamook, under sunny conditions like today).

The three-day weekend is bringing many to the beaches, after an especially icy welcome on Friday. A bit of snow and plenty of hail drenched the northern part of the coast, going down as far south as Newport at times – although there were no reports of it sticking for any period of time. The coast range got plenty of flakes and icy road conditions, which wreaked havoc for a while, until just before noon when everything cleared up.

Depoe Bay looks like this Saturday (Depoe Bay weather page, web cam)

There was one SUV on Highway 53 – between Nehalem and Highway 26 - that got caught in especially icy conditions and went off the road. No one was hurt.

This weekend has been nothing short of a gift to the local tourism industry, with not only a three-day weekend for a large segment of the population but beautiful weather that should continue through early Monday.

Currently it’s fairly warm and sunny on the beaches, with little to no clouds. The low tonight is expected to be around 33 degrees.

Sunday calls for generally sunny conditions with a few clouds, and a high around 50 degrees. Light winds at 5 to 10 mph will keep things feeling much warmer than that, as the ocean reflects sunlight back onto land rather intensely and heats up that immediate area.

Sunday evening may see some light showers, and Monday will likely see some rain gradually increasing.

Snow caused problems briefly Friday on Highway 26 and Highway 53 in the coast range (file photo)

For those heading to the north coast, the tunnel closures along Highway 26 are suspended until Monday evening at 8 p.m. They normally start on Sunday nights and run through Thursdays, but the special weekend and extra tourism traffic has altered that plan.

More Oregon coast weather here.

Fun Things to Explore This Weekend:

A funky cave beneath Heceta Head Lighthouse, near Florence

Intriguing structures at an unnamed access near Yachats

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net