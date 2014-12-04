Oregon and Coast in the 70's, Good Lunar Eclipse Viewing

Published 04/12/2014

(Oregon Coast) – A lot more sun for Portland, the valley and the Oregon coast, with not only the highest temps of the year in the wings but great viewing of a lunar eclipse on Monday night.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said Sunday should be the warmest day of the week, with offshore flow combined with a thermal trough along the coast – and likely the warmest day of the season so far. That ridge breaks down Monday resulting in a change on Tuesday.

Still Monday will be around the upper to mid 60's along the Oregon coast with a slight chance of showers.

More importantly, conditions should remain optimal for taking in the lunar eclipse on Monday night. Definitely the Portland area will remain clear at night, but the Oregon coast may be a fair amount of cloud cover.

The lunar eclipse coming up on Monday night is called a “blood moon,” because it will turn the moon red.

At 9:55 pm the penumbral eclipse begins, and then by 10:59 pm the umbral shadow will take a small, dark bite out of the left edge of the Moon. For the next 69 minutes of this partial phase, darkness will swallow more and more of the Moon's disk as it slides into the shadow.

The partial eclipse ends and totality begins at 12:08 am with the point of the greatest eclipse occurring at 12:46 am. The eclipse’s total phase will last for 73 minutes.

The Moon will be 33 degrees above the southern horizon at the instant of the greatest eclipse. Finally, the partial eclipse ends at 2:32 am.

Tuesday will get more clouds and a greater chance of rain along the Oregon coast, and the rest of the week will become wetter and cloudier as well.

OMSI is holding a star party Monday in the Portland area for the eclipse.

General Oregon weather (including Portland) here. Oregon coast weather details here.



More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles