Stellar Weather This Week for Oregon Coast, Refuge from Inland Heat

Published 06/29/2013

(Oregon Coast) – If you're looking to get away from the upcoming horrific temperatures of inland Oregon and the Portland area - which will be up into the upper 90's - the Oregon coast is the place to hide from it all. (Above: Gleneden Beach)

The worst temperatures happen on Monday and Tuesday, and this should be a good time to hit the coast and run from the heatwave as most lodgings will have openings by that time. This weekend, however, you will be hard pressed to find an opening, but some Oregon coast lodgings with availability will be found here.

The nice trends on the coast run all the way into Fourth of July this week, allowing for some awesome views of the big firework displays on that day, as well as on the third when Waldport has theirs and on the fifth when Pacific City fires off its rockets.

Up on the north Oregon coast, including the towns of Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Oceanside and Pacific City, the weekend starts off a bit gray and considerably cooler than around Portland and other inland areas. But things warm up quickly by Sunday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting the possibility of some brief showers and fog on Saturday morning, but turning mostly sunny later with a high near 70.

Sunday morning may have some patchy fog before 11 a.m., but the high for the day skyrockets to 77 degrees in some areas of the north coast, but others a few degrees cooler. Extremely light winds will mean a greater chance for sunburn along the beaches next to the ocean.

Monday brings morning fog again and then mostly sunny with highs around 75. Tuesday will have a high around 72 or so, leading into Wednesday and Independence Day which will descend to highs in the lower 60's. Fourth of July is predicted to be sunny and overall excellent weather, though with temps around 60.

On the central Oregon coast, including the towns of Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Yachats, Newport and Florence, look for largely the same outlook of morning fog over the weekend, but with highs only rising up into the lower 70's.

The NWS said Monday will be mostly sunny and Tuesday quite sunny, but only with highs around 70. Wednesday and Independence Day will be a little warmer than the north coast, with highs in the upper 60's

Meanwhile, the NWS has issued heatwave weather alerts for the Oregon coast range, which will experience the same sweaty and sweltering temps as the Portland area.

More Oregon Coast Weather here. See the Oregon Coast Road Conditions page for a heads up on any traffic issues on this busy weekend.

Hug Point, near Cannon Beach

Oceanside

Newport

