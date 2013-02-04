Serious Signs of Spring on Oregon Coast

Published 04/02/2013

(Oregon Coast) – If there was any doubt about spring coming to the Oregon coast, this week's spring break dispelled that. And not just because of the weather.

The tail end of the week showed off plenty of spring signals, like up at Cape Lookout State Park (above). This was how the spot looked like at the end of the day on Friday: definitely aglow.

A little further down the road, Tierra Del Mar, was – at least visually – on fire as the last rays dipped beyond the horizon.

Pacific City's Haystack Rock was framed behind some wondrous rays as well.

South of Pacific City, you enter the central Oregon coast, starting at Lincoln City. Even at night, that little big town showed off some remarkable colors.

Just south of there sits Depoe Bay, where the sweet smells of blooming flowers seemed to be almost everywhere. Another sign of spring: Eco Excursions Whale Tours is seen zipping through the channel on the way to catch sight of all the whales still hovering in the area. But something is outstandingly outlandish about this moment. The tour boat is clearly being led by Kida the dog, and not owner Carrie Newell.

Saturday is typified by brilliant skies and calm seas of a deep blue nature. Further south, near Yachats, Stonefield Beach lights up with the waning rays of the sun in a uniquely brilliant, even unforgetable manner.





Sunday is more typically spring for the Oregon coast. It begins to get moody. You get looming skies mixed with bright sun, which shows off the cliffs of Beverly Beach at Newport in an extraordinary way.

The Pacific Ocean is much less calm this day, which is visible at Rodea Point near Depoe Bay.

Farther south, around Yachats, the mood definitely turns. Cape Cove, between Cape Perpetua and Cook's Chasm, is covered in a wild and wooly ocean by 6 p.m. The mists and fog begin to envelope the landscape and seascape, and a periodic drizzle kicks in.

By late Sunday, this was the foggy but ethereal scene at Depoe Bay just after midnight.

On Monday, things were in full spring moody mode. Spring on the Oregon coast is more about going back and forth between conditions, but this day remained largely misty, drizzly and even downright foggy.

Still, the sights on the north Oregon coast, at Pacific City, were magnificent in their stormy appearance. More on that below.

