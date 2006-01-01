Silver Point, near Cannon Beach, Oregon Coast: Complete Guide

Published 10/13/2014





(Cannon Beach) – One beautiful beach spot on these shores is paradoxically both a hidden spot and an extremely popular place. It's called Silver Point.



There are two halves to Silver Point, just south of Cannon Beach on the north Oregon coast. You'll find a bottom half and a top half.





At about milepost 32 you'll find the viewpoints just south of Cannon Beach,and there are two of them fairly close together. From here, it's one Kodak moment after another, and one of the more popular spots for photographing interesting landmarks from above. Most prominent is the visage of Cannon Beach's iconic Haystack Rock, but other beautiful almost-aerial views of southerly spots like Hug Point and Arcadia State Park are visible from here (although you need high-powered optics to see the lighthouse as cloase as this).





The bottom half of Silver Point is a sublime hidden beach on this busy and populated part of the north Oregon coast, accessible via a very long walk from some of the southernmost streets of town – those that are just south of the Tolovana exit.

Just before you get there, sundry slabs of rock and other engaging features are along the way.

Eventually, you walk beneath the cliffs here on a gradually shrinking beach, until you reach a point directly below the viewpoints of Silver Point. It's here where a giant blob of a rock sits, and there is some unusual wave action here to keep an eye out for. Parts of the breakers wind up going south to north, rather than coming in from the west.





Those waves are actually easier to see from above, however.

This part of Silver Point is quite popular with surfers. One north coast surfer described it as being rather rocky in many spots with reefs awfully close to the surface, but there are large areas where the depth drops abruptly. He also noted the array of wildlife within these, saying “the food chain is really big here” - a hint that you may encounter sharks.





A giant hole sits in that rocky mini-monolith, which makes for a kind of sea cave.





Look around you and you'll notice an array of odd shapes, both in the cliffs and in the sand. The cliffs here have a fascinating geologic story, but the rocky nubs in the sand can take on the appearance of fantastical critters quite easily.

This particular section is not always accessible because of the tides – so be very wary of wandering up to this thin point.





If the tides are out far enough, however, you can keep walking south – a several-mile hike past Arcadia Beach, Hug Point and until Arch Cape dead-ends.

Below is a compendium of more infomation about Silver Point near Cannon Beach. Also see the Cannon Beach Virtual Tour, Map.

More About Cannon Beach Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted