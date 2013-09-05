Gas Prices Up in Oregon

(Oregon Coast) – The writing is on the walls for Oregon and its coastal tourism industry. Or, rather, on the gas station signs. (Above: Manzanita, on the Oregon coast)

AAA said gas prices are rising – and they seem to be heading upwards with a bit of speed.

AAA spokesman Marie Dodds said retail prices have begun to increase after several weeks of declines, with the national average for regular unleaded adding two cents just this week. It now stands at $3.53, while Oregon's average jumped nine cents to $3.68. (Above: Cannon Beach, on the Oregon coast)

“Rising crude oil prices have put upward pressure on pump prices,” Dodds said. “On April 17, West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled at $86.68. This week, crude is trading above $95 per barrel, closing at $96.16 on Monday, and continuing to trade around $96 today. That’s a gain of ten dollars in less than three weeks.”

Another factor is the signs of economic recovery. But recent news of an Israeli airstrike in Syria raised fresh concerns of a possible disruption to oil supplies in the Middle East and added to the upward pressure on prices.

Oil prices shot up in the spring of 2011 and 2012 when serious violence escalating tensions hit the news, but lowered again by summer after these concerns dissipated. (Above: Depoe Bay, on the Oregon coast)

The high travel week of Memorial Day Weekend is approaching, which is expected to push prices up again, perhaps substantially. For those heading to the Oregon coast on that weekend, it is advisable to fill up while inland as prices are somewhat higher on the coast.

