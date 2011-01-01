November Preview: Astoria, Oregon Remains a Hotbed of Activity

Published 10/18/2012

By Anne Marie DiStefano and Staff Contributions

(Astoria, Oregon) – Sure, the winds are kicking up. And it’s often raining cats and dogs in November. Still, the north Oregon coast town of Astoria knows how to keep you warm that month with lots of events involving music, food, wine, the start of the holidays and even some hunting for mushrooms at a historic Lewis & Clark site.

Every Saturday. Wine tasting. 1-4 p.m. The Cellar on 10th. 1004 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.

Every Saturday. Yoga for charity. The intention behind the class is to come together as one inspired and strong yoga community. Expect an all-level yoga class that will get you strong, supple and rejuvenated. 5 p.m. $5 suggested donation goes to a local charity. RiversZen Yoga Center. 399 31st St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-440-3554.

Every Sunday. Didgeridoo Reiki Hea. Join Thom Dickerson for a very special tonal meditation. 1:30 p.m. RiversZenYoga. 399 31st St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-440-3554.

November 3. Battle to the Pacific Running Race. Includes a kids Race, 5K, 10K, and half marathon. Fort Stevens State Park. 100 Peter Iredale Road. Hammond, Oregon. www.ascherlindustries.com/pacificrun.

November 9. Fort Stevens Wild Mushroom Hikes. Meet at Battery Russell for a ranger-guided hike to look for and identify wild mushrooms. 1 p.m. Fort Stevens State Park. 100 Peter Iredale Road. Hammond, Oregon. 503-861-1671. www.oregonstateparks.org/park_179.php.

November 10. Winemaker’s Dinner. Dine in the Cellar Room and enjoy a five-course gourmet meal perfectly paired with the wines of Antinori Vineyards in Italy. 6 p.m. The Cellar on 10th. 1004 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.

November 23. St. Lucia Festival of Lights. 7 p.m. Astoria High School. 1001 W. Marine Drive. Astoria, Oregon. 800-875-6807.

November 23-24. Open House at the Cellar on 10th. Wine tasting, gourmet food, in-store specials. The Cellar on 10th. 1004 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted