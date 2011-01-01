|
November Preview: Astoria, Oregon Remains a Hotbed of Activity
Published
10/18/2012
By Anne Marie DiStefano and Staff Contributions
(Astoria, Oregon) – Sure, the winds are kicking up. And it’s often raining cats and dogs in November. Still, the north Oregon coast town of Astoria knows how to keep you warm that month with lots of events involving music, food, wine, the start of the holidays and even some hunting for mushrooms at a historic Lewis & Clark site.
Every Saturday. Wine tasting. 1-4 p.m. The Cellar on 10th. 1004 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.
Every Saturday. Yoga for charity. The intention behind the class is to come together as one inspired and strong yoga community. Expect an all-level yoga class that will get you strong, supple and rejuvenated. 5 p.m. $5 suggested donation goes to a local charity. RiversZen Yoga Center. 399 31st St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-440-3554.
Every Sunday. Didgeridoo Reiki Hea. Join Thom Dickerson for a very special tonal meditation. 1:30 p.m. RiversZenYoga. 399 31st St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-440-3554.
November 3. Battle to the Pacific Running Race. Includes a kids Race, 5K, 10K, and half marathon. Fort Stevens State Park. 100 Peter Iredale Road. Hammond, Oregon. www.ascherlindustries.com/pacificrun.
November 9. Fort Stevens Wild Mushroom Hikes. Meet at Battery Russell for a ranger-guided hike to look for and identify wild mushrooms. 1 p.m. Fort Stevens State Park. 100 Peter Iredale Road. Hammond, Oregon. 503-861-1671. www.oregonstateparks.org/park_179.php.
November 10. Winemaker’s Dinner. Dine in the Cellar Room and enjoy a five-course gourmet meal perfectly paired with the wines of Antinori Vineyards in Italy. 6 p.m. The Cellar on 10th. 1004 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.
November 23. St. Lucia Festival of Lights. 7 p.m. Astoria High School. 1001 W. Marine Drive. Astoria, Oregon. 800-875-6807.
November 23-24. Open House at the Cellar on 10th. Wine tasting, gourmet food, in-store specials. The Cellar on 10th. 1004 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.
More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....
More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....
LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES
|
Manzanita, Rockaway Beach Oregon Coast Virtual Tour, Blog - Guide to Manzanit...
From Oswald State Park, Manzanita, Nehalem, Highway 53, Wheeler to Rockaway Beach. A Guide to Manzanita, Nehalem Bay, Wheeler and Rockaway - Beaches and Landmarks in dozens of Oregon Coast pictures, blog
Rockaway Beach, Oregon Tourism, Sites and Sights
What was once called Garibaldi Beach, according to the history books, became named Rockaway Beach early in the last century and has been a tourism hotspot ever since
Stunning Sights of Manzanita, a N. Oregon Coast Oasis (Photo Tour)
This little north Oregon coast village is a kind of forested wonder and oasis of breathtaking sights and attractions tucked away a bit from the masses of traffic zipping along Highway 101
Rockaway Beach Briefly - A Small Photographic Tour
ockaway Beach has been a favorite Oregon coast destination for over 100 years now, albeit a bit clandestinely
Manzanita, Oregon Explorations: Photos of Stunning Sunsets at Manzanita
Between Cannon Beach and the Nehalem Bay sits the somewhat secretive village of Manzanita
N. Coast Time Lapse: Manzanita, Wheeler, Cannon Beach, Seaside
The latest video experiment from Oregon Coast Beach Connection shows some fascinating things happening with the scenery that we see everyday
Rockaway's Recent Remarkable Discoveries.
Rockaway Beach sits spread out over seven miles of exquisite and pristine sands;Rockaway Beach lodging, dining
More Reasons to Meander Around Manzanita
You could literally spend days just bouncing around the beaches and the nooks and crannies of this north Oregon coast town and never get bored
Astounding Sights and Sounds Between Cannon Beach and Manzanita
For those intrepid explorers of the Oregon coast it's a goldmine of fantastic sights and discoveries
Details and Delights of an Oregon Landmark: Exploring Rockaway Beach
This is the calm and cozy sandy wonder from the Oregon coast, boasting seven miles of soft granules and a kind of 1800's Old West look against an ocean backdrop
Romantic Walks and Great Makeout Spots on the Oregon Coast
You can't surpass the Oregon coast for the cuddle factor: romance in Manzanita, Cannon Beach, Oceanside, Yachats and Florence; plus lodging, dining
Oregon Coast in 2011: Most Memorable Photos of Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway A...
15 minutes south of Cannon Beach, you'll find the Nehalem Bay area, with its viewpoints and the towns of Manzanita, Rockaway, Nehalem and Wheeler
Back to Oregon Coast
Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted
|