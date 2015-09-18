Eugene Winery Expands to Central Oregon Coast

Published 09/18/2015 at 5:24 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Newport, Oregon) – Part of Oregon's wine country is coming to the central coast.

Eugene's Noble Estate Vineyard and Winery is opening up a new tasting room this weekend in Newport, located at 146 SW Bay Boulevard, on the Historic Bayfront ( 541-338-3007). Called Noble Estate Newport, it will include Noble Estate’s award winning wines, work by local artists, and Oregon produced microbrews.



The new wine tasting room replaces Noble's satellite tasting room that was in Yachats. Noble Estate Newport is only a few short blocks from the Pacific Coast Highway, and features a patio where guests can enjoy their wine with views of Yaquina Bay.

In 2013 Noble Estate opened their first non-Eugene tasting room in Yachats. The move to Newport provides a more central location for wine tasting on the Oregon Coast.

Noble Estate Newport spokeswoman Amy Shadell said this latest addition to the central Oregon coast wine scene will carry a range of wines produced at the winery’s headquarters in the South Willamette Valley.

“This includes: our semi-sparkling Muscat and Passion, multiple Pinot Noirs, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petite Sirah, Pinot Gris, Riesling, and Viognier,” Shadell said. “The new tasting room will combine the relaxed coastal atmosphere of Newport with the charm of the vineyard. Décor will feature tables made from repurposed wine barrels.”

In addition to wine, Noble Estate Newport will serve Ninkasi beer on draft and a few nonalcoholic options. For a bite to eat, guests can have fresh fish and chips from the Sail Inn Café delivered to the new tasting room. There are also little bites available, including wine crackers. In the coming months the facility will feature works by Oregon artists.

Shadell said initially hours will be Thursday, Sunday, and Monday (12-8 pm), Friday and Saturday (1-9 pm).

Noble Estate Vineyard and Winery is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon. Starting with the planting Pinot of Noir in 1999, the winery has grown to produce close to 20 types of wine, many of which are award winning.

“Each bottle of Noble Estate wine brings a taste of Willamette Valley terroir paired with the view from the original Noble Estate tasting room,” Shadell said. “Our vineyards are LIVE Certified Sustainable and Salmon-Safe. Sample Noble Estate wines year round at three tasting rooms: at the Noble Estate Vineyards on Gimpl Hill, at Noble Estate Urban in West Eugene, and now in Newport, Oregon.

