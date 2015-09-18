Eugene Winery Expands to Central Oregon Coast

Published 09/18/2015 at 5:24 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff


(Newport, Oregon) – Part of Oregon's wine country is coming to the central coast.

Eugene's Noble Estate Vineyard and Winery is opening up a new tasting room this weekend in Newport, located at 146 SW Bay Boulevard, on the Historic Bayfront ( 541-338-3007). Called Noble Estate Newport, it will include Noble Estate’s award winning wines, work by local artists, and Oregon produced microbrews.

The new wine tasting room replaces Noble's satellite tasting room that was in Yachats. Noble Estate Newport is only a few short blocks from the Pacific Coast Highway, and features a patio where guests can enjoy their wine with views of Yaquina Bay.

In 2013 Noble Estate opened their first non-Eugene tasting room in Yachats. The move to Newport provides a more central location for wine tasting on the Oregon Coast.

Noble Estate Newport spokeswoman Amy Shadell said this latest addition to the central Oregon coast wine scene will carry a range of wines produced at the winery’s headquarters in the South Willamette Valley.

“This includes: our semi-sparkling Muscat and Passion, multiple Pinot Noirs, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petite Sirah, Pinot Gris, Riesling, and Viognier,” Shadell said. “The new tasting room will combine the relaxed coastal atmosphere of Newport with the charm of the vineyard. Décor will feature tables made from repurposed wine barrels.”

In addition to wine, Noble Estate Newport will serve Ninkasi beer on draft and a few nonalcoholic options. For a bite to eat, guests can have fresh fish and chips from the Sail Inn Café delivered to the new tasting room. There are also little bites available, including wine crackers. In the coming months the facility will feature works by Oregon artists.

Shadell said initially hours will be Thursday, Sunday, and Monday (12-8 pm), Friday and Saturday (1-9 pm).

Noble Estate Vineyard and Winery is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon. Starting with the planting Pinot of Noir in 1999, the winery has grown to produce close to 20 types of wine, many of which are award winning.

“Each bottle of Noble Estate wine brings a taste of Willamette Valley terroir paired with the view from the original Noble Estate tasting room,” Shadell said. “Our vineyards are LIVE Certified Sustainable and Salmon-Safe. Sample Noble Estate wines year round at three tasting rooms: at the Noble Estate Vineyards on Gimpl Hill, at Noble Estate Urban in West Eugene, and now in Newport, Oregon.

More about Newport below and at the Newport, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map.






More About Newport Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Pacific City, Oregon

 


Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

 

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

 