An Historical and Jazzy Fourth on Central Oregon Coast

Published 06/17/2014

(Newport, Oregon) – Newport's Lincoln County Historical Society knows how to whoop it up on the Fourth of July. It's literally a triple dose of patriotic, historical and musical fun at the Pacific Maritime & Heritage Center.

Located on the Bayfront, the celebration at the maritime museum has a big front row to the massive fireworks. But on top of that, you can enjoy dancing to local Jazz band Past Forward while you take in a trip back in time to colonial days. The Fourth of July celebration there also celebrates a year of being in operation as it makes merry of this Nation’s 1776 Declaration of Independence.

It's also a kickoff to fundraising efforts for the upcoming renovation phase of the Maritime Center. The next section of the building to be renovated is the basement, which will feature the much anticipated Doerfler Family Theatre.

Admission to the fundraiser is $10 in advance for adults, $5 for kids (12 and under), available for purchase at The Burrows House Museum and The Maritime Center. Tickets at the door will be $15 for adults and $7.50 for kids. All proceeds will go towards renovations and be matched dollar-for-dollar by a matching grant from the Doerfler Family Trust. It all begins at 8 p.m.

By coming you'll get a premium view of the fireworks.

For this special event the ever popular Great Room will be cleared out for music and dancing. Seating will be set up on the deck (weather permitting) for the best firework view anywhere.

Past Forward will begin playing at 8:00 and break for the fireworks. When the fireworks conclude they will resume playing, so guests can be entertained for a while until the notorious Bayfront post-fireworks traffic clears out.

Food items will be also be served. In addition, Executive Director Steve Wyatt will offer basement tours and answer questions about the Historical Society’s Maritime Center renovation plans.

“Parking will be at an absolute premium for this event, and attendees are encouraged to walk, bicycle, car pool, or catch a cab to the Bayfront,” said museum publicist Laura Rose. “Last year, the Maritime parking lot was full several hours before the fireworks started. Because this is a fundraiser, there will be no discounts or free admissions.

For more information, call 541-265-7509. For more information on Past Forward, visit www.JazzPastForward.com.

