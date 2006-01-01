Newport, Oregon Coast Whoops it Up on Fourth with Variety

Published 06/26/2014

(Newport, Oregon) – It's one of the biggest displays in Oregon on the Fourth of July and it happens in Newport. Making it even bigger is the fact this central Oregon coast hotspot is surrounded closely by big hills and small mountains, which causes the thunder and boom of the fireworks to bounce off them in an impressive echo. This can literally triple or quadruple the effects of the mortars.

Those massive rounds of rockets are fired off from inside Yaquina Bay, making for a central location from which to view the fireworks from all over town. The event snags about ten thousand people every year, who can watch from the beaches, nearby hills, all around the bay, three miles up the Yaquina River and South Beach.

To top off this unique display, dozens of private boats wander the waters, some shooting off flares - high enough that they are at eye level as you're driving over the Yaquina Bay Bridge.

Many of Newport's boat charter services are offering bay trips during the fireworks celebration. Those interested are encouraged to contact a local charter service for further information.

The fireworks begin at dusk, but numerous other fun events happen around town that are worth heading out for earlier in the day.

Looking for some helpful tips on where to watch and dealing with traffic? Newport Chamber Executive Director Lorna Davis offers a few insights.

“The best advice for people who want to see the fireworks on the 4th over Yaquina Bay is find a place early to situate themselves,” Davis said. “Spending the afternoon on the Bayfront or in South Beach, which are both great vantage points for viewing, could include visiting the Aquarium or Rogue or some of the businesses and restaurants in those areas. Parking can prove challenging, however there are public areas to park. The public parking area at 9th and Hurbert is a good example.”

For more information on Newport's fireworks and Fourth of July activities, call the Newport Chamber of Commerce at 800-262-7844.

Other events around Newport that day include Sea Lion Kisses and behind-the-scenes tour of Oregon Coast Aquarium, a symphonic performance, and a bit of history and jazz at the maritime museum.

Details below, including more photos of Newport. Newport Virtual Tour and Map is here, with directions and beach details.

Oregon Coast Aquarium Behind the Scenes Tours. How does the Aquarium care for a swarm of stinging jellies, a five-hundred pound California Sea Lion and dozens of toothy sharks? Travel behind the scenes with us to explore the ins and outs of caring for over 20,000 animals everyday. The tour lasts 30 minutes. 1:15 pm – 1:45 pm. $10 members / $15 nonmembers. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

Sea Lion and Seal Kisses. No trip to the Aquarium is complete without a fishy kiss from a sea lion or a Harbor seal. This is 20-30 minute experience including a behind-the-scenes look at our pinniped facility followed by a whiskery kiss from a sea lion or harbor seal and fun photo opportunities. Ages 8 and up. Maximum number of participants per encounter: 10. To make your reservation, register online, call (541) 867-3474; or reserve with admissions staff on the day of your visit (if availability allows). 2:15 pm – 2:45 pm. $35 members, $40 nonmembers. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

History and Jazz at Pacific Maritime & Heritage Center. Enjoy a premium, exclusive seat to fireworks on the Bayfront as well as local jazz band Past Forward as part of a fundraiser event. 8 p.m. Admission to the fundraiser is $10 in advance for adults, $5 for kids (12 and under), available for purchase at The Burrows House Museum and The Maritime Center. Tickets at the door will be $15 for adults and $7.50 for kids. Pacific Maritime & Heritage Center, 333 SE Bay Blvd., Newport. For more information, call 541-265-7509. www.oregoncoast.history.museum/

Newport Symphony Spectacular. 4 pm. Free, and general admission seating. Newport Intermediate School, 825 NE 7th St. Newport, Oregon. http://newportsymphony.org/

4th of July Fun with Marine Discovery Tours. Join a party aboard the deluxe and spacious 65-foot Discovery from 7:30 - 10:30 p.m. Three-hour narrated harbor and river cruise that includes: pulling crab pots; red, white and blueberry shortcake with coffee, tea and cocoa. $65 Adults; $45 Youth (12 and under). 345 SW Bay Blvd, Newport, Oregon. 541-265-6200. www.marinediscovery.com/Marinediscoverytours.html

