N. Coast Time Lapse: Manzanita, Wheeler, Cannon Beach, Seaside

Published 10/21/2012

(Mananita, Oregon) – The latest video experiment from Oregon Coast Beach Connection shows some fascinating things happening with the scenery that we see everyday on the beaches.

This time lapse video starts off by examining clouds moving along Nehalem Bay and Wheeler, with a mix of beautiful blue skies and cumulus clouds marching overhead.

Then comes a quick rush of thick cloud cover whizzing over the trees of Oswald West State Park – a popular destination with surfers. But often it's the lush forest that can capture your attention here, especially as you wind around one of those tight corners and encounter a kind of alpine view above.

From there, watch the last moments of the sun ray's disappear from the skies above Manzanita, from atop the viewpoints at Neahkahnie Mountain.

After that, it's time to explore the moving skies and sea of Cannon Beach. Some spectacular colors dominate this scene, as you can see small explosions of waves, the sun's orb drop beneath the horizon, and then the colors intensify as darkness falls. All the while, the clouds are tinted some amazing shades by the sunset and they keep moving in a most elegant way.

Next stop is Seaside and its Promenade. Watch the lights of the Prom flicker to life, see sea mist drift past like big graceful ghosts, and witness the colors intensify in a myriad of ways and this Seaside landmark darkens.

More images of Seaside, Manzanita, Cannon Beach and Wheeler are below

