North Coast Shines in November: Seaside, Cannon Beach Events Preview

Published 10/17/2012

(Seaside, Oregon) – The holidays will get off to a stormy start on the north Oregon coast – as in the Stormy Weather Arts Festival. November highlights include that major festival in Cannon Beach, as well as loads of live music, food and wine events, and then a nice, steady flow of holiday events at the end of the month.

Ongoing. Yoga classes. Drop-ins welcome. $10-$15. Cannon Beach Yoga Arts. 251 N. Hemlock, 2nd floor. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-440-1649.

November 2-4. Stormy Weather Arts Festival. A weekend of live music, artist demos and gallery receptions. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2623.

November 2-4. Christian Couples Conference. Featuring Bill and Pam Farel. Cannon Beach Conference Center. 289 N. Spruce St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1501.



November 3. Seaside First Saturday Art Walk. Maps for the walk are available at participating businesses, the Seaside Chamber and Seaside Visitors Bureau. 5-7 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com.

November 3. Live music: The Curtis Salgado Band. 7:30-10 p.m. $35. Coaster Theatre. 108 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2623. www.coastertheatre.com.

November 3, 10, 17. Live music at the Wine Shack. 7-9 p.m. 124 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1100.

November 4. Lecture: Dr. Robert Pyle on Monarch Butterflies. A benefit for the Clatsop CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children) Program. Refreshments will be served. $25. 2 p.m. Cannon Beach Presbyterian Church. 132 E. Washington St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-338-6063.

November 9-11. Women’s Only Weekend. Pre-holdiay shopping, pampering and more. The Ocean Lodge. 2864 Pacific St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2241.

November 9-11. Mighty Marriages Conference. Featuring Shane and Phyllis Womack. Cannon Beach Conference Center. 289 N. Spruce St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1501.

November 9. Meet the Author: Matt Love. Love will be presenting his most recent book, Sometimes a Great Movie, a behind-the-scenes account of the making of the film “Sometimes a Great Notion” in 1970. 7 p.m. 1387 Spruce St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-9301.

November 10. Sneak Peek. Enjoy mimosas, a late breakfast, and a sneak peek into local boutiques that will be open for shopping in the evening. 10-11:30 a.m. The Wayfarer Restaurant & Lounge. 1190 Pacific Dr. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

November 10. Seaside Downtown Wine Walk. Enjoy a variety of wines paired with tasty bites and live music. Commemorative wine glasses, which are required for tasting, are $7.50. 21 and over only. 3-7 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-717-1914. www.seasidedowntown.com.

November 10. Hip Sips at the Lumberyard. Cannon Beach Distillery, Fort George Brewery and Pete’s Mountain Vineyard offer samples, artist Donny Masterson makes an appearance and Erica Corban sings sultry acoustic pop. 8-11 p.m. 264 Third St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-0285.



November 11. Veterans Day Celebration. Flag raising ceremony at 10:55 a.m. Speakers, music and baked spaghetti dinner at 5 p.m. Seaside Elks Lodge #1748. 324 Ave. A. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6651.

November 13. Iron Chef Goes Coastal. Silent auction at 5 p.m. People’s Choice tasting at 6 p.m. Chef competition at 7 p.m. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-739-6042. www.clatsopunitedway.org.

November 16, 17, 23, 24, 30. Live theater: “A Christmas Carol.” Musical version of the Charles Dickens classic. 8 p.m. Coaster Theatre Playhouse. 108 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242. www.coastertheatre.com.

November 22. Thanksgiving Dinner at the Lumberyard Rotisserie & Grill. Choose from a rotisserie turkey dinner, rotisserie prime rib or Pacific halibut. Reservations recommended. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. 264 Third St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-0285.

November 22-25. Thanksgiving Christian Conference. Featuring Pastor John Nagle. Cannon Beach Conference Center. 289 N. Spruce St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1501.

November 23. Seaside Yuletide Parade. Parade along Broadway at 7 p.m. Tree lighting and caroling at 8 p.m. Free refreshments at 8:20 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391.www.seasidechamber.com.

November 23-25. Seaside Holiday Gift Fair. All handcrafted items. Santa will be there. Free admission. Friday 1-7 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m.-3p.m. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-739-6042. www.acbld20.org.

November 23-January 1. Haystack Holidays. Avoid the hurried, harried city pace and come to beautifully decorated Cannon Beach to enjoy relaxed, quality shops, galleries, seasonal events, live theater, and fine restaurants. Cannon Beach, Oregon. cannon-beach.net.

November 24. Haystack Holidays Wreath Making. Materials furnished for making holiday wreaths. $12 for 12 inch ring. $15 for 18 inch ring. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Chamber Community Hall. 207 N. Spruce St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2623.

November 24. Gingerbread Christmas Tea. Butterfield Cottage. 570 Necanicum Drive. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-7065. www.seasidemuseum.org/christmas.cfm.

