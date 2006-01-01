Oregon Coast Memorial Weekend Highlights, Events

Published 05/13/2012

(Oregon Coast) – For three days, most of the work-a-day world just stops and vacationers hit the Oregon coast beaches for tons of fun in the sun – or whatever weather the region doles out. A host of fun and fascinating activities kick into gear for the holiday, including antique train rides, food fests and lots of live music. Some have a patriotic theme, in keeping with the spirit; many others simply ride the vacation wave of the weekend (above: Yachats).

Either way, Memorial Day Weekend is the kick-off to the high season on the Oregon coast, with so much to do. Here's just a sampling. (For Memorial Weekend Lodging Availability see the Oregon coast lodging page)

Astoria-Warrenton

May 26-27. Memorial Day at Fort Stevens. Celebrate freedom and our veterans at the only military installation on U.S. soil to be fired upon (back in World War 2). Fort Stevens State Park. 100 Peter Iredale Road. Hammond, Oregon. 583-861-1470. visitftstevens.com/index.php.

Seaside

May 25. Seaside Aquarium Turns 75. Landmark anniversary: rolling back admission prices to the original 1937 admission prices. Drawings, extended hours, unique historical displays, signs, and newspaper articles. Seaside Aquarium. On the Prom, Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-6211.

Cannon Beach

Cannon Beach

May 25. Live music: Beth Willis and Todd Chatalas. 7:30 p.m. $7 adults. $2 children. Cannon Beach History Center. S. Spruce St. and Sunset Blvd. Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.cbhistory.org.

May 25-28. Palette Puddlers Art Show. 207 N. Spruce St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2623.

Manzanita, Nehalem

May 25. Quick and Easy Boys. Funk, psychedelic rock, and garage-soul with a slight pinch of honky-tonk. Imagine the Minutemen, Funkadelic and Willie Nelson rolled into one. $5. San Dune Pub.

Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. (503) 368-5080.www.sandunepub.com

Norman Sylvester

May 26. Memorial Weekend Blues Festival. Live music and barbecue. 5-10 p.m. Free admission. Maggie Kitson Band, with headliner Norman Sylvester. Known as the “:Boogie Cat,” Sylvester has a particularly soulful way of interpreting the blues. Motown meets the southern Delta. Nehalem Bay Winery. 34965 Hwy 53. Nehalem, Oregon. 888-368-9463.

May 27. Manzanita Film Series. 7:30 p.m. $7. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org

Tillamook Bay, Garibaldi, Rockaway Beach

May 25-26. Live theater: “Never Kiss a Naughty Nanny.” Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts Community Playhouse. 12th & Ivy streets. Tickets available at Diamond Art Jewelers, 503-842-7940. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-812-7036. www.tillamooktheater.com.

May 26. St. Mary’s Pancake Breakfast. The annual fundraiser sponsored by Meals for Seniors. St. Mary’s By the Sea Catholic Church. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

May 26. Tillamook County Master Gardener Association Plant Sale. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tillamook County Fairgrounds. 4603 Third St. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-3433.

May 26. Sunset Dinner Train. Hop on this scenic excursion traveling between Garibaldi and Wheeler, enjoying views of Tillamook Bay, Nehalem Bay and the Pacific Ocean seated in enclosed dining cars. 6:15 p.m. Garibaldi, Oregon. www.ocsr.net.

Train rides at Garibaldi

May 27. Fish fry. Sponsored by the Garibaldi Lions. Noon-5 p.m. Adults $10. Kids 10 and under $5. Old Mill Marina. 210 Third St. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-322-0322. www.oldmill.us.

Pacific City

May 25. Stimulus After Hours features the original folk alternative music of Slater Smith, 6 pm to 9 pm. Slater describes his music as "post Dylan, two times removed" and believes he's writing a good song "if I find myself laughing." Stimulus Espresso Cafe. 33105 Cape Kiwanda Dr # 1, Pacific City, Oregon. (503) 965-4661

Lincoln City

May 24. DeLake Dance Night. 6:30 pm – 10 pm. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

May 25. Garage Band Blues. 9: pm. Roadhouse 101. 541-994-7729

May 25 – 26. Nature’s Art Jewelry & Gem Show. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

Lincoln City

May 25. Reservation Radio with Rick Bartow at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Rick Bartow is internationally known as a gifted storyteller, musician and visual artist from the Wiyot Tribe. 7 p.m. Admission: $10 in advance, $12 at the door. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

May 26. The Strange Tones. Blues. 9 pm. Roadhouse 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-7729.

May 26, Torch and Swing at the Italian Riviera. 7 p.m. Highway 101, Lincoln Beach (just south of Lincoln City). 541-764-3400.

May 26. Persian Ensemble presented by Jose Solano. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

May 27. Lincoln City Farmer’s Market at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. 541-994-9994.

May 27. Wild Hog in the Woods. The Willamette Valley's most feral string band. 2 pm. Admission: $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

Depoe Bay

May 28. Fleet of Flowers Memorial Day Ceremonies. Pay tribute to those lost at sea while watching the flower bedecked fishing fleet sail to sea. One of the most moving and spectacular events of this holiday. 11 a.m. Depoe Bay Harbor. Depoe Bay, Oregon.

Near Yachats

Newport

May 27-28. Family Combo Sleepover. Have the aquarium to yourself as you travel through our exhibits on a scavenger hunt, participate in hands-on activities, and experience early morning behind-the-scenes. Sleepovers include dinner, a late snack and a light breakfast. Saturday 6 p.m.-Sunday 9 a.m. $50 per person for members, $55 per person for nonmembers. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

Sunday Mornings. Yoga Hikes Sunday mornings at 10 a,m, from April 22 thru Oct 14. In the Beaver Creek area, near Newport. 541-264-1484

Yachats

May 25. Families Together Dinner and Reading. An evening of dinner, reading and crafts for children and families. 6-8 p.m. Yachats Community Presbyterian Church. 360 W. Seventh St. Yachats, Oregon. Yachats, Oregon.

May 26-27. Crafts on the Coast. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Yachats Commons Kitchen (Room #5). 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

May 26. Memorial Day Pie and Ice Cream Social. The Yachats Ladies Club will wow you with an incredible variety of delicious pies. A variety of beverages will also be sold. Come early for the best selection and before the pie is gone. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Yachats Ladies Club House. W. Third and Pontiac. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3205.

May 27. Yachats Lions Club Pancake Breakfast. Breakfast includes eggs to order, pancakes, ham, sausage and coffee. Donations accepted. 7:30-11:30 a.m. Yachats Lions Hall. W. Fourth and Pontiac. Yachats, Oregon.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Keywords: memorial day weekend, travel, tourism, cape kiwanda, Pacific City, Cannon Beach, Yachats, Depoe Bay, Newport, Lincoln City, Oceanside, Astoria, Oregon coast, science.

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted