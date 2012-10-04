Oregon Coast in May: Preview of Newport, Depoe Bay Events

(Newport, Oregon) – So much going on in such a small area. The town of Newport and the little village of Depoe Bay keep going hot and heavy through the breezy month of May, with plenty of events to keep visitors and regulars knee-deep in a tide of fun and frivolity.

Daily. Sea Lion Kisses. Take a trip behind the scenes and meet one of our furry friends and get a memory you will never forget. Make sure to bring your camera! This is a short, 15-minute program. 2:30-2:45 p.m. $20 members. $25 nonmembers. Call for reservations. Oregon Coast Aquarium. Noon-1 p.m. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Traditional high tea at the Grand Victorian. High tea includes a pot of tea, savories, scones, Devonshire cream and desserts. Noon-5:30 p.m. $15. 105 N.W. Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-4490 or 800-784-9936.

Every Tuesday and Thursday. Giant Pacific Octopus. Go behind the scenes on a popular encounter to shake an octopus’ hand … er, suckers. Learn about the exciting life of one of the most intelligent invertebrates on this planet. Oregon Coast Aquarium. Noon-1 p.m. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

Every Saturday. Lincoln County Fairgrounds Farmers Market. Showcasing farmers, food producers, and arts and crafts from Lincoln County. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Lincoln County Fairgrounds. Newport, Oregon.

Every Saturday and Sunday. Sea Lion Encounter. Learn about the Oregon Coast Aquarium’s pinnipeds and get a sea lion kiss behind the scenes. Ages 8 and up. 10-11 a.m. Call ahead for reservations. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org .

April 30-May 6. Newport Restaurant Week. From fine dining to fast food, participating restaurants will feature special menus, promotions, and discounts. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-8801. www.newportchamber.org.

May 3-6. Newport Loyalty Day and Sea Fair Festival. A special day set aside for the recognition of the heritage of American freedom. Events include a carnival and fun run. The annual parade is on May 5. Newport, Oregon. www.loyaltydays.com.

May 6. Coast Hills Classic Mountain Bike Race. Presented by Bike Newport and the City of Newport's Parks & Recreation Department. Newport, Oregon. Follow this link



May 10. Oregon Coast Agate Club Meeting. The club is open to membership for any one with an interest in rocks, gems, minerals and fossils. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Central Lincoln PUD. 2129 N. Coast Highway. Newport, Oregon.

May 12. CASA’s Annual “Beach Bash.” Fundraiser for the Court Appointed Special Advocates for children. 6-10 p.m. Embarcadero Resort. 1000 S.E. Bay Blvd. Newport, Oregon. www.casalincolncounty.org. 541-265-3116.

May 16-28. Tall ships return to Newport. Tall, rigged ships Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain visit the Port of Newport. Newport, Oregon. www.historicalseaport.org.

May 18-20. Newport’s Home and Garden Show. Friday 4-8 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Newport Recreation Center. 225 Avery St. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-4855.

May 18-20. Brewer’s Memorial Ale Fest. The largest dog-friendly beer festival in the World. Friday 4-10 p.m. Saturday noon-10 p.m. Sunday noon-4 p.m. Rogue Brewery. 2320 OSU Dr. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3660. www.rogue.com.

May 27-28. Family Combo Sleepover. Have the aquarium to yourself as you travel through our exhibits on a scavenger hunt, participate in hands-on activities, and experience early morning behind-the-scenes. Sleepovers include dinner, a late snack and a light breakfast. Saturday 6 p.m.-Sunday 9 a.m. $50 per person for members, $55 per person for nonmembers. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org .

May 28. Fleet of Flowers Memorial Day Ceremonies. Pay tribute to those lost at sea while watching the flower bedecked fishing fleet sail to sea. 11 a.m. Depoe Bay Harbor. Depoe Bay, Oregon.

