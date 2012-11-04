Oregon Coast Spring Fever: May in Yachats, Florence

Published 04/11/2012

(Yachats, Oregon) – The central Oregon coast towns of Yachats and Florence continue to revel in spring with a bevy of happenings. All kinds of music fill the Florence Events Center, the yearly mega-garage sale takes over Waldport and a variety of fun stuff fills Yachats.

This event list begins with Florence, followed by the Yachats calendar.

May 1-31. Art Exhibit: Morgan Johnson. Giving people access to the process of creation isn’t often the source or subject of an art exhibition, but that’s exactly the goal of Morgan Johnson in “Inspiration and Realization,” his latest educational one-man show. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

May 5. Artist Reception. Meet Gallery One artist Morgan Johnson, glass case artist Eula Fish, and local photographers showing their work in Gallery Five’s Public Exposure. 4-6 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

May 6. Live Music: Community Chorus. The Community Chorus presents its spring concert, “I Dream a World.” Joining the chorus are the Siuslaw High School Chamber Choir and the FloTones. $10 for adults. Students are free. 2 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

May 8. Taste of Home Cooking Show. Live cooking, product demos, sampling, cooking techniques, practical kitchen tips, simple plating ideas and door prizes. Sponsored by the Siuslaw News. $15. Vendor fair 4 p.m. Cooking show 6:30 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

May 11. Emerald City Jazz Kings. The final concert of this season, “On the Road with Van Heusen.” The music of Jimmy Van Heusen features familiar numbers from films and Broadway shows, including “Aren’t You Glad You’re You,” “But Beautiful,” “Moonlight Becomes You,” and “Swinging on a Star.” 7:30 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

May 12. Florence Garden Club Plant Sale. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

May 12. Pacific Coast Wind Ensemble. The ensemble will perform show tunes, marches and a variety of concert band pieces. The concert is free, but a donation of $10 per person is suggested and will go to support the Oregon Coast Military Heritage Museum, soon to be located at the Florence Municipal Airport. 7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

May 17. The Harry James Orchestra. Under the leadership of Fred Radke, the Harry James Orchestra will be offers a many-faceted program ranging from soft lovely ballads like “Sleepy Lagoon” to big brassy pieces like “Two O’Clock Jump." The evening’s program features dancing on the FEC flat floor, a dessert bar with coffee and tea, and a no-host bar. $25. 7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

May 18-20. The 105th Rhododendron Festival. The festival officially begins on Friday evening with the Rhody Pageant to crown “Queen Rhododendra.” Events throughout the weekend include parades, flower show, car show, arts and craft fair, 5K run, carnival and much, much more. Florence, Oregon.

May 18. Annual Rhody Pageant. Music, dancing, princesses and more. 7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

May 19-20. Rhody Show. Enjoy the best in award-winning rhododendrons and azaleas from local growers. Saturday 1-5 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

May 19-21. Art Fest. Local artisans from up and down the coast show off their newest and best creations in pottery, intarsia woodworking, fractal art, scarves of hand printed silk and velvet, fine woodturning, original paintings and pyrography, creative jewelry, sea glass earrings, bead weaving, purses and pouches. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

May 31. Siuslaw High School Choir. Spring concert. 7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

YACHATS, WALDPORT

Nightly. Live music at the Drift Inn Restaurant and Pub. Live music from 6:30-9 p.m. nightly. 124 Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4477.

Every Wednesday. Rhythm Weavers Drumming. 7-9 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #3. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

Every Friday. Beer tasting at the Wine Place. 4-7 p.m. Hwy 101 & W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5275.

Every Saturday and Sunday. Live music at the Yachats Underground Pub. 125 Ocean View Dr. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4600.

Every Saturday. Wine tasting at the Wine Place. 1-4 p.m. Hwy 101 & W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5275.

May 3. Yachats Big Band. Dance to the music of this 17-piece band on the first Thursday of each month. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation $5; children under 12 free. Yachats Commons. Hwy 101 and W. Fifth St. Yachats, Oregon.

May 4. Oregon Coast Chamber Orchestra Spring Concert. 7 p.m. $10. Yachats Community Presbyterian Church. 360 W. Seventh St. Yachats, Oregon.

May 8, 28. Free Knitting Workshops. Gear up for Yachats’ “World Wide Knitting in Public” events in June. Yarn to practice on provided. To register email Andrea at andrea@goyahats.org. Room 3. Yachats Commons. Hwy 101 and W. Fifth St. Yachats, Oregon.

May 12. Waldport’s Great Garage Sale. Treasures galore at the original Central Oregon Coast community-wide garage sale. Maps are available beginning in the late afternoon on Friday, May 11 at the Alsea Bay Bridge Interpretive Center, Pacific Office Solutions, and select locations around town. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Waldport, Oregon.

May 17. Yachats Movie Night. Friends of the Yachats Commons offers free movies. 6:30 p.m. Yachats Commons. Hwy 101 & W. Fifth St. Yachats, Oregon.

May 25. Families Together Dinner and Reading. An evening of dinner, reading and crafts for children and families. 6-8 p.m. Yachats Community Presbyterian Church. 360 W. Seventh St. Yachats, Oregon. Yachats, Oregon.

May 26-27. Crafts on the Coast. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Yachats Commons Kitchen (Room #5). 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

May 26. Memorial Day Pie and Ice Cream Social. The Yachats Ladies Club will wow you with an incredible variety of delicious pies. A variety of beverages will also be sold. Come early for the best selection and before the pie is gone. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Yachats Ladies Club House. W. Third and Pontiac. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3205.

May 27. Yachats Lions Club Pancake Breakfast. Breakfast includes eggs to order, pancakes, ham, sausage and coffee. Donations accepted. 7:30-11:30 a.m. Yachats Lions Hall. W. Fourth and Pontiac. Yachats, Oregon.

