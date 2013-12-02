Astoria, Oregon Spring Break, March Preview

Published 02/12/2013

(Astoria, Oregon) – The oldest town west of the Mississippi has plenty of new things to engage in for the spring break weeks in March. Spring brings a beach clean-up to Warrenton, lots of wine tasting to this elder statesman of a town, and a nice selection of fine events to satisfy the more sophisticated palate.

Every Saturday. Yoga for charity. The intention behind the class is to come together as one inspired and strong yoga community. Expect an all-level yoga class that will get you strong, supple and rejuvenated. 5 p.m. $5 suggested donation goes to a local charity. RiversZen Yoga Center. 399 31st St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-440-3554.

Every Saturday. Wine tasting. 1-4 p.m. The Cellar on 10th. 1004 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.

March 16. Art Walk and Cash Mob. Downtown businesses keep their doors open late (until 7 p.m.), provide refreshments and entertainment, and exhibit original works of art or craft. The Cash Mob will meet at the Liberty Theater at 4:45 p.m. and proceed to a location TBA. Downtown Astoria, Oregon.

March 16. Sineann Wine Dinner. Dine in the Cellar Room and enjoy a multiple course gourmet meal perfectly paired with the wines from Peter Rosback of Sineann. 6 p.m. The Cellar on 10th. 1004 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.

March 16. BodyVox 2. A wonderful dance company, based in Portland, that blends contemporary dance with dance-theater and often makes use of other performance art forms such as live music and multimedia. $15-$25. 7:30 p.m. Liberty Theater. 1203 Commercial St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-5922 Ext. 55. www.liberty-theater.org.

March 17. In Their Footsteps Lecture Series. This month’s topic is “The Columbia Rivers Ellis Island” with author Nancy Bell Anderson. 1 pm. Wildlife Center of the North Coast. Fort Clatsop Visitor Center. Lewis and Clark National Historical Park. 92343 Fort Clatsop Road. Astoria, Oregon. 503-861-2471. www.nps.gov/lewi/index.htm.

March 17. “Mary Poppins” movie sing along. Sing along with the 1964 musical film “Mary Poppins” starring Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke. $5. 2 p.m. Liberty Theater. 1203 Commercial St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-5922 Ext. 55. www.liberty-theater.org.

March 30. SOLV Oregon Beach Clean Up Day. Volunteer and help keep our public beaches clean, including Warrenton, just south of Astoria. 503-844-9571. www.solv.org.

