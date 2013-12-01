Winter Fun on Oregon Coast: February Preview for Manzanita, Pacific City

(Tillamook, Oregon) – Oh, the fun to be had in winter along the north Oregon coast in Tillamook County. Looking for stuff to do in Manzanita, Garibaldi, Tillamook, Nehalem, Rockaway Beach, Wheeler, Oceanside or Pacific City? These little towns provide plenty.

This preview starts with Pacific City, Tillamook, Garibaldi and Rockaway Beach, and then features Manzanita and Nehalem Bay.

February 8-18. Quilt Run 101, Oregon Coast Hop. Visit coastal quilt shops from Astoria to Brookings. The more shops you visit, the more prizes you can win. 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 503-842-9392. www.forget-me-knots.net/store/pc/viewcontent.asp?idpage=2.

February 9. Your Heart’s Desire. A celebration of chocolate, wine and art to benefit the Community Art Project’s Literacy Program. $25 advance and $30 at the door. Noon-10 p.m. Kiawanda Community Center. 34600 Cape Kiwanda Drive. Pacific City, Oregon. 503-392-4581.

February 9. Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad Sweetheart Dinner Train. Enjoy the beautiful Oregon Coast line by riding the rail behind an historic steam locomotive with views of Tillamook Bay. Three hours, with dinner served. 4 p.m. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-842-7972. www.ocsr.net.

February 12. Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper. 5-7 p.m. St. Alban’s Episcopal Church. 2102 Sixth St. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-6192.

February 22-24. Live theater: “Memory.” Presented by the Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts. Friday-Saturday 7 p.m. Sunday 2 p.m. TAPA Barn. 12th & Ivy streets. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-7940. www.tillamooktheater.com.

February 24. North Oregon Coast Symphony. $12. 3 p.m. Rockaway Community Church. 400 S. Third St. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-368-6321.

WHEELER, NEHALEM, MANZANITA

Every Tuesday and Thursday. Clay Art Open Studio. Artists of all ages who are interested in working with clay are encouraged to visit. Tuesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday 5-8 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

Every Sunday. Life Drawing. This is an opportunity to practice drawing the human figure with a live model in a supportive and engaged atmosphere. The studio fee is $15 for the three hours and any experience level can join in. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Hoffman House Studios Drawing Room. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

February 5. Photo Salon. Photographers, fans and collectors are invited to a salon focusing on the art of photography. For more information contact Gene Dieken at service@neahkahnie.net. 7-9 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

February 9. Special Clay Art Open Studio. Artists of all ages who are interested in working with clay are encouraged to visit. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

February 16. Manzanita Writers Series: Erica Bauermeister. The author reads from her new book, The Art of Mixing. The event is also a release party for the second issue of the North Coast Squid. 7-9 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

February 23. Manzanita Film Series. 7:30 p.m. $7. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

