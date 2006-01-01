North Oregon Coast Spring Events: Netarts, Garibaldi, Tillamook, Rockaway, Manzanita

Published 04/19/2011

(Manzanita, Oregon) - Tillamook County, part of the north Oregon coast, includes the towns of Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach, Garibaldi, Bay City, Tillamook, Oceanside, Netarts and Pacific City – essentially a massive area full of small coastal towns. Each finds its own way to frolic in the spring, as May brings delights like food events, entertainment, a kite festival and a lot of train rides.

Every Tuesday. Clay Art Open Studio. Artists of all ages who are interested in working with clay come to the Hoffman Center’s annex building at 594 Laneda Ave. The fee is $2 per hour or $10 per day per person. 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Hoffman Center Annex. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

LIVE MUSIC AT SAN DUNE TAVERN, Manzanita. Call for schedule. Laneda Ave. (503) 368-5080.

May 7. VFW & Women’s Auxiliary Beta Sigma Phi Plant, Craft & Rummage Sale. 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Bay City Community Hall. 5525 B St. Bay City, Oregon.

May 14-15. Kite Festival. Rockaway Beach Wayside. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

May 22 “Russian Harp” North Oregon Coast Symphony. 3 p.m. $10. Tillamook United Methodist Church. 3808 12th St. Tillamook, Oregon. 360-777-8750.

May 20-22. Open Golf Tournament. Manzanita Golf Course. 908 Lakeview Dr. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-5744.

May 28. Netarts Community Club 62nd Annual Clam Chowder Feed. 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. (or until the chowder is gone). Netarts Community Club. 4900 Hwy 131. Netarts, Oregon. 503-842-2153.

May 28. Manzanita Film Series. 7 p.m. $6. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

May 28. Memorial Weekend Blues Festival 6:00 p.m. Live music from the Norman Sylvester Band. $5 cover charge does not include cost of beer, wine and BBQ. Nehalem Bay Winery. 34965 Hwy 53. Nehalem, Oregon. 888-368-9463. www.nehalembaywinery.com.

May 29. Garibaldi Famous Fish Fry. Noon. Old Mill Marina. Garibaldi, Oregon. www.oldmill.us



May 29-31. Steam Train Season Begins. The train runs between Garibaldi and Rockaway Beach every Saturday and Sunday starting on Memorial Day. In July and August it also runs on Fridays. Trains leave from the Garibaldi Depot at 402 S. American Way and the Rockaway Beach Depot at Hwy 1 and First Street. Garibaldi, Oregon and Rockaway Beach, Oregon. www.ocsr.net/index.html.

